Chaplain Corps Building Strong and Ready Teams Program Helps PRFTA Residents Make Sense of Their Finances

Fifteen members of the Parks Reserve Forces Training Area (PRFTA) community graduated from the two-month-long Financial Peace University hosted by the Religious Support Office (RSO). Financial Peace University is part of the Building Strong and Ready Teams Program sponsored by the Army Chaplain Corps.

“The course teaches you step-by-step how to pay off debt fast and build wealth for the future,” said Chaplain (Capt.) Terri Sykes. “It provides real-life examples so that you can easily put into practice what you have learned.”

The course was free and included meals provided by the Chapel, allowing the students, a mix of Soldiers, civilian employees and family members, an opportunity to learn and during their lunch break, added Sykes.

“This course helped me know where to start and to stay on the right track,” said Jewel Lopez, a staff administrative specialist with the 80th Training Command (The Army School System) at PRFTA. Lopez said what motivated her to take the course was a desire to learn more about financial education and resources.

“My biggest take away was learning to ask for help and guidance as soon as you realize you need to know more,” added Lopez, who is also an Army Reserve First Lieutenant, with the 368th Military Intelligence Battalion. “I was the first in my family to graduate from college and knew very little beforehand about resources for financial aid during my education, and even less about where to start with debt once I graduated. Financial Peace University taught me to focus on the actions I can take and to commit to my goals,” said Lopez.

For PRFTA resident Kimberly Korte, the course gave her a better insight and understanding of how to address and discuss money and finances with her family.

“My husband is with the Coast Guard in Alameda, and I homeschool our two daughters,” said Korte. “Over the last year, my girls have become more inquisitive about money and finances. They were constantly asking how much things cost and how much my husband made. My general response was always something like, ‘that is not your concern,’ or ‘it is rude to ask that question,’ or ‘don't worry about how much that cost.’ I thought money was something that should be private and was nothing I wanted to concern them with. However, this class changed everything.”

She was very pleased to be able to bring her daughters along for the training.

“Since the girls took the class with me, it sparked conversations that I would have never had with them at this age. Every day after class, the girls would share what they learned with my husband during dinner and they would question us about our financial situation as it related to the lesson of the day,” said Korte.

Sykes said the comradery of the class helped make it special and worthwhile.

“People need to know they are not alone in life. In-person classes like these, that address real world struggles like finances, empower Soldiers and civilians. Sharing our experiences, both failures and successes, empower us all.”

The Army Community Services also offers classes on financial readiness. For more information, visit: https://myarmybenefits.us.army.mil/Benefit-Library/Federal-Benefits/Financial-Readiness-Program-(FRP), https://bsrt.army.mil/ and https://home.army.mil/parks/about/Garrison/army-community-services.

