    Fort Hamilton Workforce Bolsters Readiness

    BAY RIDGE, NY, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2024

    Story by Mark Getman 

    USAG Fort Hamilton

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton workforce attended a two-day on-site training event April 18-19, 2024, at the Fort Hamilton Community Club, led by the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization, and Security.

    On April 18, all employees completed outstanding online and in-person training required by Army Regulation 350-1, which covers the Army's training and leader development programs.

    Training covered included personal readiness, suicide prevention, equal employment opportunity and Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention topics.

    The next day, the agenda included the garrison commander's command climate debrief, capability briefs by garrison tenants the New York National Guard 24th Civil Support Team and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Emergency Manager for Defense Support of Civil Authorities, an operations security briefing, and a team-building exercise.

    During the lunch break, the garrison Religious Services Office hosted an on-site spiritual fitness luncheon.

    The two-day training event aimed to enhance readiness and foster teamwork among the garrison's personnel.

    (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman/Fort Hamilton Garrison)

    Date Taken: 04.19.2024
    Date Posted: 04.30.2024 20:24
    Location: BAY RIDGE, NY, US
    Hometown: BROOKLYN, NY, US
