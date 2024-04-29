Five named Fort Sill Volunteer of the Year

Photo By Monica Wood | Community member Volunteer of the Year finalist Loralee Cantrell, from Laguna Pueblo...... read more read more Photo By Monica Wood | Community member Volunteer of the Year finalist Loralee Cantrell, from Laguna Pueblo Reservation, New Mexico, looks at members of Paws with Love Therapy Dog Group, including Linda Lettau, Cecily Ingalls, and Lori McAnelly, who were named the 2024 community member Volunteer of the Year at the Volunteer Recognition Ceremony April 18, 2024, at the historic Patriot Club. see less | View Image Page

FORT SILL, Oklahoma (April 29, 2024) Fort Sill recognized the 2024 volunteers of the year April 18, 2024, during Volunteer Week at the historic Patriot Club.



The ceremony honored volunteers from five categories of the community including Servicemember, Department of the Army civilian member, community member, youth member and family member.



The purpose of the ceremony is to recognize the 2024 volunteers of the year who selflessly served the Soldiers and families of Fort Sill and aimed to make a positive impact in the Lawton-Fort Sill community through their volunteer service.



Providing the music for the ceremony was “the Pride of Fort Sill,” the 77th U.S. Army Band woodwind quintet under the direction of Staff Sgt. Grant Boyd.



Marty Schmidt, master of ceremonies for the event, said “Many amazing volunteers donate their time and talent to organizations and agencies on and off the installation. Volunteering is a way of life in the Army. When we witness another teammate’s act of kindness while participating as a volunteer, it sends a powerful message about the positive concept of selfless service, a fundamental Army value. Furthermore, volunteering builds cohesive teams and partnerships enabling the Army to achieve any mission, anywhere, and with anyone.”



Col. Michael Barefield, chief of staff, Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill, spoke to the audience and all the finalists before the winners were announced.



“Over the past year, you all have demonstrated incredible resilience, adaptability, and compassion, impacting the lives of countless Soldiers, families, and civilians in profound ways. Your contributions have not only supported the mission of the Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill, but you have also fostered a sense of unity and strength in our community,” he said.



Barefield and Tiffany Denard, volunteer corps coordinator for Fort Sill, unveiled a check for $539,502.90, demonstrating how much volunteers saved the Fort Sill community in 2023.



Barefield and Command Sgt. Maj. Neil Sartain, Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill command sergeant major, , presented each finalist with a certificate of appreciation signed by Maj. Gen. Phil Brooks, Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill commanding general, and Sartain, as well as a volunteer coin for excellence.



The largest group of finalists was the Service Member finalists including Staff Sgt. Giovanni Alas, from Headquarters Battery, 3rd Battalion, 6th Air Defense Artillery; Sgt. Brittany Becerra, from 2nd Battalion, 18th Field Artillery, 75th FA Brigade; Sgt. 1st Class Daniel Campbell, from A Battery, 1st Battalion, 40th FA, 434th FA Brigade; 1st Sgt. Benito Carrion, from 95th Adjutant General Battalion, 434th FA Brigade; Capt. Ramon Paredes-Ortega, from 1st Battalion, 14th FA, 578th Forward Support Company; 1st Lt. Amfry Sanchez-Buazier, from Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 2nd Battalion, 4th FA; and Pvt. 1st Class Erik Villarreal, from Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 428th FA Brigade.



This year’s winner of the 2024 Service Member Volunteer of the Year is Capt. Ramon Paredes-Ortega. “I’m grateful and humbled for the caliber of the Fort Sill community that we have. I see it every other weekend when we do our 5 K’s. When you go through a hard time in your life, there are so many people here to help you. I love you all,” he said.



The Department of the Army Civilian Member finalists are Santonio Denton, from Compton, California, and Ronnell Hargrove, from Henderson, North Carolina.



The winner of the 2024 Department of the Army Civilian Volunteer of the Year is Ronnell Hargrove, who said the award is all for the Diamond Brigade.



The community member finalists are Loralee Cantrell, from Laguna Pueblo Reservation, New Mexico, and Paws with Love Therapy Dog Group, which includes Cecily Ingalls, Linda Lettau, Lori McAnelly, Joann Muller and Elizabeth Smith.



The winner of the 2024 community volunteer of the year is Paws with Love Therapy Dog Group.



The youth member finalist and the winner of the 2024 youth volunteer of the year, from Washington, D.C. is Rachel Farnell.



The final category, the family member finalists are Sue Henry, from the Republic of Korea, Tiffany Matzen, from Elgin, Oklahoma, and Vanessa Molitor, from Los Angeles, California.



The winner of the 2024 Family Member Volunteer of the Year is Vanessa Molitor.