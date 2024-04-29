AMC senior enlisted advisor visits Sierra Army Depot

The senior enlisted leader of the U.S. Army’s major command responsible for precision sustainment, gained a greater understanding of Sierra Army Depot’s contributions and capabilities, during a visit to the industrial base activity’s headquarters, April 22, 2024.
Command Sgt. Maj. Jimmy Sellers, senior enlisted leader of U.S. Army Materiel Command, visited with Sierra Army Depot leadership as well as viewed depot operations, during his visit. The event included visits to the depot’s supply support and reutilization activities as well as its long-term storage operation. It also included a discussion on modernization projects and the depot’s role in future Army initiatives.
“I think a lot of people have a misunderstanding of the capabilities and capacity here,” Sellers said. “You could store anything out here.”
The visit also included a stop at Sierra Army Depot’s organizational clothing and individual equipment operation for the U.S. Army Reserve and included a discussion on Sierra’s ability to expand the operation to include the active component.
The visit concluded with an overview brief of Sierra Army Depot’s mission set and a discussion on the depot’s targeted modernization priorities.
04.30.2024
04.30.2024 16:45
469908
HERLONG, CA, US
11
0
