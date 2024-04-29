Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AMC senior enlisted advisor visits Sierra Army Depot

    HERLONG, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2024

    Story by Doug Magill 

    Sierra Army Depot

    The senior enlisted leader of the U.S. Army’s major command responsible for precision sustainment, gained a greater understanding of Sierra Army Depot’s contributions and capabilities, during a visit to the industrial base activity’s headquarters, April 22, 2024.

    Command Sgt. Maj. Jimmy Sellers, senior enlisted leader of U.S. Army Materiel Command, visited with Sierra Army Depot leadership as well as viewed depot operations, during his visit. The event included visits to the depot’s supply support and reutilization activities as well as its long-term storage operation. It also included a discussion on modernization projects and the depot’s role in future Army initiatives.

    “I think a lot of people have a misunderstanding of the capabilities and capacity here,” Sellers said. “You could store anything out here.”

    The visit also included a stop at Sierra Army Depot’s organizational clothing and individual equipment operation for the U.S. Army Reserve and included a discussion on Sierra’s ability to expand the operation to include the active component.

    The visit concluded with an overview brief of Sierra Army Depot’s mission set and a discussion on the depot’s targeted modernization priorities.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2024
    Date Posted: 04.30.2024
    Location: HERLONG, CA, US
    sustainment
    leadership
    logistics
    retrograde
    readiness
    excess defense articles

