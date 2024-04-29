AMC senior enlisted advisor visits Sierra Army Depot

Photo By Doug Magill | Jon Hunter (left), Sierra Army Depot chief of staff and Jason Tong (right), Sierra...... read more read more Photo By Doug Magill | Jon Hunter (left), Sierra Army Depot chief of staff and Jason Tong (right), Sierra Army Depot supply support activity director, shows Command Sgt. Maj. Jimmy Sellers, U.S. Army Materiel Command senior enlisted advisor, Sierra Army Depot's processes for receiving and shipping retrograde equipment during Seller's visit to the depot, April 22, 2024. Sierra Army Depot is the U.S. Army's largest supply support activity worldwide. see less | View Image Page

The senior enlisted leader of the U.S. Army’s major command responsible for precision sustainment, gained a greater understanding of Sierra Army Depot’s contributions and capabilities, during a visit to the industrial base activity’s headquarters, April 22, 2024.



Command Sgt. Maj. Jimmy Sellers, senior enlisted leader of U.S. Army Materiel Command, visited with Sierra Army Depot leadership as well as viewed depot operations, during his visit. The event included visits to the depot’s supply support and reutilization activities as well as its long-term storage operation. It also included a discussion on modernization projects and the depot’s role in future Army initiatives.



“I think a lot of people have a misunderstanding of the capabilities and capacity here,” Sellers said. “You could store anything out here.”



The visit also included a stop at Sierra Army Depot’s organizational clothing and individual equipment operation for the U.S. Army Reserve and included a discussion on Sierra’s ability to expand the operation to include the active component.



The visit concluded with an overview brief of Sierra Army Depot’s mission set and a discussion on the depot’s targeted modernization priorities.