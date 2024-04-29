COL BOBBY M. GINN, JR. PROMOTED TO BRIGADIER GENERAL

CAMP SHELBY, Miss. – Family, friends, and service members from the Mississippi National Guard, Tennessee National Guard, and Virginia National Guard filled the seats of Dolton Hall, Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, April 25, 2024, to witness the promotion and pinning ceremony of Col. Bobby M. Ginn, Jr., to brigadier general. General officers hold the operational and strategic authority levels within the military. The general officer rank originated in the 16th century, delineating the highest ranks in the armed forces.



"Bobby, this is a proud moment for every one of us here today to see you being promoted to general officer,” said Maj. Gen. Janson D. Boyles, the adjutant general of Mississippi. “You have about 800,000 men and women currently serving in uniform for the Army—that ebbs and flows from about 800 to 1 million at any given time, but the number of general officers who lead that formation remains steady at about 500.”



Brig. Gen. Bobby M. Ginn, Jr., began his military career in 1990 as an enlisted Soldier. In 1993, he was commissioned through the Mississippi National Guard’s Officer Candidate School and became a Supply Officer for Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 114th Area Support Group. In 1994, he was assigned as a platoon leader, and in 1999, assumed command of the 367th Maintenance Company. Since then, he has had many assignments, including commander at Camp Shelby and most recently, Deputy Chief of Staff for Logistics.



Ginn serves as a dual-status technician as the Director, Joint Staff for the Mississippi National Guard (MSNG). He supervises and directs the MSNG’s staff, managing three training installations, budgets, and



resources for all significant MSNG programs. Additionally, Ginn oversees the development and coordination of all policies, plans, and programs of the Mississippi National Guard.



“It is only fitting to stand here on this same stage today that I did 31 years ago, commissioning as a second lieutenant,” said Ginn. “When I was a kid, my father would have me in tow, and I was encouraged to hear the old timers say I acted much older than I was. Nowadays, I have mixed feelings when my kids tell me that I’m old school.”

