Civilian Corps Celebrates Leadership Transition and Seven Years of Service

The Navy Medicine Civilian Corps marked a milestone today with a ceremony at the Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED) celebrating its seventh anniversary and the changing of the guard at its helm.



The event saw Mr. Mark Boman, the outgoing Director of the Civilian Corps, hand over the reins to Dr. Mike McGinnis, who becomes only the fourth person to lead the corps since its inception in 2017. Additionally, Ms. Stephanie Wright succeeded Ms. Amy Reardon as the new Deputy Director of the Corps.



The ceremony paid tribute to the significant achievements of the Civilian Corps. Boman reflected on the Corps' journey, noting the resilience of civilians through organizational transition and COVID-19 pandemic, and acknowledging the role civilians play as a “force enablers.”



"We [as civilians] are an enabler to ensure our uniformed staff that we are privileged to serve and serve with are ready to respond to the call when it comes in,” said Boman. “Civilian corps, brothers and sisters, wherever you are, whatever you do, whatever grade you are in, know that you are critically important to our mission.”



Dr. Mike McGinnis expressed gratitude for the inspiring leadership that has guided the Civilian Corps. "I am humbled to take on this role and deeply appreciate the dedication of those who have ensured the continued relevance and success of the Civilian Corps," he said.



The new Director acknowledged the invaluable contributions of the Corps' workforce, specifically recognizing two employees—Joseph Zielinski (Naval Support Activity Bethesda) and Marion Robinson (BUMED)—who have served as civil servants for over 50 years. He further emphasized the importance of military veterans who have become a cornerstone of Navy Medicine's civilian workforce. "Our veterans bring a wealth of experience and a unique understanding of the Navy's mission," McGinnis stated. And as noted by Dr. McGinnis, the civilian force comprises 119 unique job series.



“By specialty alone, this means that the Civilian Corps is nearly four times as diverse as the Navy Medical Service Corps—which is known as the Navy’s most diverse staff corps with its 31 specialties and subspecialties,” said McGinnis.



The ceremony underscored the crucial role Navy civilians play throughout the enterprise. Civilians function as a garrison force, providing stability and continuity of operations as military personnel rotate through assignments.



A symbolic cake cutting ceremony capped off the celebration with Ms. Cinzia Arthur, the newest civilian employee in Navy Medicine, alongside the Ms. Wright, the new Deputy Director.



The anniversary celebration served as a testament to the Civilian Corps' steadfast commitment to supporting Navy Medicine and the warfighter. With a strong foundation laid and a dedicated workforce at its core, the Civilian Corps appears well-positioned for continued success.



McGinnis noted that the future of the corps rests in the capable hands of civilians who will always ensure the Navy's mission runs smooth.



“I ask you to embrace the remarkable strength and the depth our workforce offers,” said McGinnis. “Never forget your value to the organization—your dedication, expertise, and corporate knowledge helps propel Navy Medicine forward.”

