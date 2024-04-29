Moody AFB Celebrates Arbor Day

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – The Child Development Center marked Arbor Day by planting trees at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, April 26, 2024.



The 23rd Civil Engineering Squadron invited children to participate in the annual ceremony – this collaborative effort aimed to ignite an appreciation for nature and instill a sense of appreciation among the youth of the base, fostering a lasting commitment to its preservation.



“I hope this event encourages the youth to love nature and to conserve our natural resources,” said Michelle Walton from, 23rd CES Environmental Element chief. “I also hope it makes them aware of how living things affect each other. People need trees, and trees need people to advocate for their protection.”



The event started with a brief introduction on the significance of trees, setting the stage for an immersive experience. The children actively participated by pouring cups of soil onto the freshly planted tree, symbolizing their contribution to its growth and vitality.



“I've talked to people that have gone back to the tree they planted when they were young kids,” said John Crain, 23rd CE base Forester. “It's meaningful to them, and I believe it gives them more of a chance to think about the trees.”



Crain took the time to teach the kids about what trees need to grow, and how they affect our day-to-day lives. Replanting and caring for trees, along with other vital environmental elements, stands as a commitment for both Crain and Walton.



“I hope it brings families together to work outside and plant trees, flowers, or gardens,” Walton said. “I hope it inspires them to learn more about the natural environment and how they affect it and can protect it.”



The trees planted this year replaced ones that were destroyed by the recent Hurricane Idalia. The Arbor Day event shows Moody AFB’s determination to preserve the environment, as well as inspiring youths to take care of their planet at a young age.

