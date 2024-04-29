Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Off-Yard Carrier Team Shows Appreciation for Jobs Well Done

Over the past year, Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s (NNSY) Off-Yard Carrier Team (OYCT) has executed 19 short maintenance periods (windows of opportunities); nine emergent flyaways where a maintenance team goes to U.S. Navy aircraft carriers that are deployed overseas; and completed seven emergent work protocol events supporting high-priority Fleet needs. Unlike the carriers undergoing more extensive maintenance at NNSY in Portsmouth, Virginia, the carriers OYCT works on are actively serving in the Fleet supporting the Navy’s mission.



“Your proactive approach and strategic execution has played a vital role in delivering timely and essential maintenance to support some of the most critical U.S. naval assets,” said Off-Yard Carrier Team Director Chris Comar to approximately 90 OYCT personnel during a recent appreciation lunch hosted by team supervisors. “You make invaluable contributions to Norfolk Naval Shipyard. Your unwavering commitment to the mission exemplifies the values we aim to honor and the successful outcomes that you all deliver every day is a testament to your dedication.”



NNSY Shipyard Commander, Capt. Jip Mosman spoke at the luncheon to let OYCT members know what they mean not only to him, but also to the Navy. “‘Thank you for your service’ are words of sincere appreciation given to those who are serving or have served in the U.S. military,” he said. “Today, I am thanking all of you for your service, regardless if you served in uniform or not, because every one of you are so important to the Navy. Thank you for your service, thank you for what you do and keep up the great work.” The first person to be recognized in front of their peers during the appreciation ceremony was OYCT Zone Manager Gary Wheeler. Considered as the “go-to guy” due to his 20 years of Navy experience, 17 years of NNSY experience, wealth of knowledge and positive “can do” attitude, Capt. Mosman presented Wheeler with a command coin and personally thanked him for a job well done.



“I am humbled for the recognition, but I feel I do not do any more than anyone else. I mean, we all have a part to play,” said Wheeler. “Most everyone who is assigned to the OYCT knows their parts and plays them to the best of their ability. This is the main reason we are 100 percent across the board for completing all work on time and still being able to keep a very high quality of our services.”



Each shop was recognized for their dedicated support to the OYCT. OYCT personnel each received a personalized plaque shaped like a bird’s eye view of a carrier.



Comar called the last shop to be recognized before the ceremony concluded. As he called up Temporary Services (Shop 99) and read the names of each person like he did for all the other shops, he became visibly emotional and his tone changed to something more solemn recognizing one last teammate.



“Our work is important and can be dangerous. When we decided to make these plaques, Reginald Collins was part of our team. We lost him since then and the way that happened left a big impact on all of us. I think it’s fitting that we end this recognition ceremony with a moment of remembrance of our teammate.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.05.2024 Date Posted: 04.30.2024 10:37 Story ID: 469870 Location: US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Off-Yard Carrier Team Shows Appreciation for Jobs Well Done, by Troy Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.