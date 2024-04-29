Caroline Aqueduct Cleaned by NSA Naples Volunteers

Photo By Josephine Schneider | 240429-N-N0901-1005 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES, Italy (Apr. 29, 2024) Sailors...... read more read more Photo By Josephine Schneider | 240429-N-N0901-1005 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES, Italy (Apr. 29, 2024) Sailors assigned to Naval Support Activity Naples clear environmental refuse blocking pathways at the Caroline Aqueducts in Maddaloni, Italy. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Josephine Schneider) see less | View Image Page

NAPLES, Italy - Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples volunteers arrived at the Caroline Aqueduct in Valle di Maddaloni to clean the area of refuse. This UNESCO World Heritage Site offers a unique world attraction: a glimpse into the 18th century. The Caroline Aqueduct of the Royal Palace of Caserta plays a significant role in Caserta’s local culture and heritage.



President of the NSA Naples Recreation Committee, Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Brian McAllister, coordinated with NSA Naples Public Affairs Community Relations Specialist Teresa Merola to organize a service opportunity.



“We can help the local community preserve their landmarks,” said McAllister. “The aqueducts are a beautiful landmark that some of us at NSA Naples enjoy visiting.”



Constructed in the 18th century at the Royal Palace of Caserta, the Caroline Aqueduct is a historical architectural feature that stands as a testament to the Baroque era. It was built to supply water to the 300 acres of parkland and fountains on the palace grounds.



“Clearing waste is a large part of what we’re doing today,” said Merola. “This is a great opportunity for the community to discover new areas while cooperating with locals.”



The Caroline Aqueduct is the primary route in providing water to the grounds of the Royal Palace of Caserta, one of the largest royal residences in the world. It spans over 24 miles, with water traveling from the Taburno-Camposauro Mountains. This expansive aqueduct is known as a historic marvel of engineering for its time.



“It is crazy how they’ve built a way to bring water over 24 miles before modern machines existed,” said Fire Controlman (Aegis) 1st Class Joshua Farris. “That's about the distance between Washington, D.C. and Baltimore, Maryland.”



The volunteers had the unique opportunity to walk on top of the aqueduct to clear the environmental refuse, reaching the height of 197 feet.



“My wife and I have been here before at ground level,” said Information System Technician 2nd Class Johnathan Jimenez. “But tourists aren’t usually brought up on top of the aqueducts. NSA Naples volunteers are experiencing something that not many people have.”



With the first Sunday of the month allowing free entry to the palace gardens, the Royal Palace of Caserta can be a great family-friendly activity located just 20 minutes from NSA Naples Support Site. Italy’s rich artistic and architectural legacy lives in the 21st century.



