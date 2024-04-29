Submarine Squadron SIX Conducts Change of Command

Submarine Squadron SIX conducted a change of command ceremony April 25, onboard Naval Station Norfolk.



Capt. David Fassel relieved Capt. Jason Pittman as commodore, Submarine Squadron SIX.



Vice Adm. Robert Gaucher, commander, Submarine Forces, was the event’s guest speaker and highlighted Pittman’s accomplishments.



“You have done an outstanding job of supporting our national imperative and getting your commands ready to operate forward,” said Gaucher. “Your team excelled by reducing complexity, breaking down barriers, and removing distractions for your commanding officers and their crews.”

Gaucher also welcomed Fassel as the new commander, Submarine Squadron Six.



“To our incoming commodore and to all commanding officers in the audience, carry our Submarine Force priorities of warfighting, people and safety message back to your teams and continue your steadfast adherence to our fundamental watchstanding principles.”



Prior to being relieved, Pittman took time to thank his crew for their hard work and dedication.



“Team, we have worked hard,” said Pittman. “We have given each other everything we have and we have achieved amazing things by working on the small things every day. I cannot thank you enough for what you have done. I cannot thank you enough for the sacrifices, the time away from family, the restless days and sleepless nights dedicated to preparing for and executing deployments. You and your families have my eternal thanks.”



Upon assuming command of Submarine Squadron SIX, Fassel addressed his new team.



“Our collective effort is vital,” said Fassel. “Every role, every task, contributes significantly to our over-arching mission. We navigate as one, with each member playing a pivotal part in upholding our core values and ensuring our Navy remains a formidable, adaptive and respected force on the world stage.”



Submarine Squadron SIX exercises operational control of six Los Angeles-class attack submarines and two Virginia class submarines home ported in Norfolk, Virginia.



The squadron is a training squadron responsible for preparing submarine crews in all facets of operations, including tactical and operational readiness for war, inspection and monitoring duties, nuclear and radiological safety and development and control of submarine operating schedules.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.25.2024 Date Posted: 04.30.2024