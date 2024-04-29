CECOS Hosts Integrated Compliance and Environmental Management System Auditing Course in Naples, Italy

Photo By Anthony Cage | Attendees of the Advancing an Effective Environmental Management Systems (EMS) class...... read more read more Photo By Anthony Cage | Attendees of the Advancing an Effective Environmental Management Systems (EMS) class pose for a group photo aboard Naval Support Activity Naples, Itlay, March 20, 2024. The class, hosted by the Naval Civil Engineer Corps Officers School (CECOS), equips students with tools to enhance environmental health strategies, utilizing a systematic approach for managing internal EMS audits and identifying opportunities for improvement. CECOS provides Seabees, Civil Engineer Corps officers, facility engineers, and environmental professionals with the necessary skills, knowledge, and education to enhance lifelong learning and provide quality fleet support. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT) oversees eight Naval Public Works Departments across three U.S. Combatant Commands. (U.S. Navy photo by NAVFAC EURAFCENT Environmental/Released) see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Navy Civil Engineer Corps Officers School (CECOS) recently conducted the Integrated Compliance and Environmental Management System (EMS) Auditing course from March 18 – 22, 2024, aboard Naval Support Activity, Naples, Italy.



The week-long training session targeted installation and regional environmental managers, equipping them with the latest skill sets necessary for preparing for and conducting compliance management self-audits, which are annually mandated for all installation commands.



“Utilizing a systematic approach, the training centered on managing and executing internal EMS audits, where students learn to identify the strengths and weaknesses of environmental management systems and their associated media programs,” Lora Fly, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe Africa Central, Environmental Compliance media manager, said. “Participants also learned to identify underlying causes of compliance deficiencies, evaluate each component of an EMS, provide feedback on its effectiveness, and identify opportunities for improvement.”



EMS encompasses a series of procedures and practices enabling organizations to reduce their environmental impacts, enhance operational efficiency, and adhere to environmental regulations while supporting mission readiness.



“As the EURAFCENT external environmental audit team lead, it's paramount that our auditors have the right tools to ensure the effectiveness of our auditing program,” Mariah Happel, NAVFAC Europe Africa Central EMS, said. “Trainings like these provide a unique opportunity for environmental professionals throughout EURAFCENT to convene, exchange ideas, and address shared challenges."



Happel commended the instructors for their extensive experience in environmental auditing and for providing a solid framework for compliance management that enhances military operations.



“We gained insights into advanced techniques to enhance the efficiency of our internal and external environmental audits,” Happel said. “Through engaging case studies, we were able to analyze real-world scenarios and collaboratively cultivate our critical thinking skills.”



The course strongly emphasized engaging all relevant command departments and tenant commands involved in EMS by stressing the importance of collaborative efforts and organizational leadership in improving the system to prevent recurrence of deviations and non-compliances.



With staff from five EURAFCENT installations attending, the free flow of ideas and best practices presented by environmental directors, installation representatives, and regional environmental staff attending helped drive the conversations.



"If we become more systematic in our approach and engage leaders and personnel across each installation more effectively,” David Baillie, Director of Environmental Training at CECOS, said,"we can prevent problems, reduce risks that disrupt the Navy mission and erode public trust."



The Naval Civil Engineer Corps Officers School provides Seabees, Civil Engineer Corps officers, facility engineers and environmental professionals with the necessary skills, knowledge and education to enhance lifelong learning and to provide quality support to the fleet.



"CECOS takes great pride in bringing this training to the Europe Africa Central region," Baillie said. "Our instructor, a world-class auditor and expert in environmental management systems, has visited nearly every Naval installation worldwide and brought that unique insight here, which shows the importance we place on these programs."



About Naval Facilities Engineering Command Europe Africa Central

NAVFAC Europe Africa Central manages facility project planning and design, including all related acquisition, construction, leasing, environmental, maintenance, and contingency support required by the Navy and Department of Defense commands where the Navy is designated as the lead agent in Europe, Southwest Asia, and the Gulf of Guinea, Africa, and the Horn of Africa. Subordinate Public Works Departments in Bahrain; Devesulu, Romania; Djibouti; Naples, Italy; Redzikowo, Poland; Rota, Spain; Sigonella, Italy; and Souda Bay, Greece, provide facilities support service to each installation throughout the area of responsibility, and employs approximately 1,300 military, government civilians, local nationals and contractors.