Government service a family affair for JMC’s Russell

Government service runs in the family for Alexis “Lexie” Russell, a program analyst for the Joint Munitions Command.



Russell began her career with the Army Sustainment Command, a post she held for three years, before joining the Civilian Human Resources Agency, which is where both her mother and brother work.



Last July, after three years at CHRA, Russell said goodbye to her family members in a work setting, and she joined Team JMC.



“I was looking for a change,” Russell said. “I was previously recruiting at CHRA, and I was wanting to do something else within the field of human resources. They had a vacancy on the Policy Team at JMC, and here I am.”



Russell now works in the Strategic Planning and Initiatives Division.



“I mostly work on automation development — making sure we are updating and creating new tools that are effective at headquarters and across the enterprise,” Russell said. “It was brand new for me, and it’s a really cool initiative.



“I love that I come in and learn something new every day,” Russell added. “I feel like everyone who works in HR likes to help people and learn new things.”



Russell was recently named the Fiscal Year 24 1st Quarter JMC Headquarters Employee of the Quarter.



“Lexie has embraced personal development in power platforms and data and analytics, which led to the development of multiple tools and helps JMC develop a high-performing digital team using agile and adaptive data analytics and automation tools,” said Jennifer Mehmert, a supervisory program specialist for JMC. “She is a well-rounded individual with the skills to help JMC become a data centric organization.”



Russell is just living the advice she has for fellow newer Civilian employees.



“Take advantage of any opportunity that is afforded to you. There are a ton of them around here,” Russell said. “Always work on your own professional development and personal development, because you never know where you’re going to end up.”



When she’s not working hard for the Army, Russell might be found hanging out with her family and friends, taking care of her house plants, and attending live concerts.



However, she might also be contemplating what tattoo to get next or what streak of color to put in her locks of hair.



“I’m all about expressing yourself,” Russell said. “It’s really great that we have an office environment where that’s allowed.”

