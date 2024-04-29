RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany –



Every day is someone’s last day in uniform. That’s why Ramstein Air Base hosted a career summit on April 23, 2024.



This year’s career summit provided a valuable opportunity for transitioning service members, veterans, caregivers and military spouses to enhance their marketability in the job market.



The summit featured a series of events aimed at preparing attendees for a smooth transition into the civilian economy.



With over three dozen employers present at the hiring fair in the afternoon, the career summit aimed to connect top talent with job opportunities. Employers from various states attended the fair in search of skilled and dedicated individuals to join their teams.



For the director, Dr. Julie Taufa’asau, Military & Family Readiness Center Flight Chief, who is also a military spouse, the event held personal significance as she prepared for her own spouse's transition in the coming years.



“It's amazing to see it come together. I am also a military spouse; and my spouse is getting ready to transition in the coming years. All the feelings that I could imagine everyone was having in that room, I was feeling.” said Taufa’asau. “I was humbled to have been given the responsibility to bring everybody together but also hopeful hearing the stories from Colonel Musa and his wife.”



The Career Summit at Ramstein Air Base not only provided valuable resources and networking opportunities but also highlighted the collective effort to support and empower those who have served in the military.



The event served as a testament to the commitment towards ensuring a successful transition for service members and their families as they embark on a new chapter in their lives.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.23.2024 Date Posted: 04.30.2024 04:19 Story ID: 469841 Location: DE Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ramstein hosts career summit, by SrA John Foister, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.