USFWS stocks more than 15,000 rainbow trout in Fort McCoy’s waterways for 2024 fishing season

Photo By Scott Sturkol | U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) employees stock rainbow trout April 23, 2024,...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) employees stock rainbow trout April 23, 2024, in Suukjak Sep Lake on North Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. Approximately 15,000 rainbow trout were stocked at several lakes and ponds at Fort McCoy by the USFWS Genoa National Fish Hatchery of Genoa, Wis. The rainbow trout are popular game fish for anglers and many Fort McCoy waterways. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

The 2024 fishing season at Fort McCoy is going to be well stocked with fish as anglers have several thousand more reasons to fish on post after workers with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s (USFWS) Genoa National Fish Hatchery of Genoa, Wis., stocked more than 15,000 rainbow trout in several waterways throughout the post.



USFWS personnel delivered the trout April 23 and 26, said Fort McCoy Fisheries Biologist who works with the Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch (NRB). Trout were stocked in Suukjak Sep, Sandy, Stillwell, and Big Sandy lakes and Sparta and Swamp ponds.



“Each year we purchase and stock the same number of rainbow trout into each lake,” Rood said. “The average length of the rainbow trout that were stocked this year is 10.8 inches. These quality fish will provide an exciting opportunity for all anglers to pursue.”



Following are the numbers of fish stocked in each waterway:



* Suukjak Sep Lake — 4,250.



* Big Sandy Lake — 4,080.



* Sparta Pond — 1,120.



* Stillwell Lake — 1,260.



* Swamp Pond — 1,120.



* Sandy Lake — 3,200.



“Stocking went very well once again this year,” Rood said. “The weather and water temperatures were ideal and resulted in a very successful two days.”



The trout were stocked in time for the new fishing season, which begins May 4, Rood said.



Some fish are larger as well as evert year hatchery personnel generally throw in some larger fish to give anglers a chance at some bigger fish. According to the NRB, Fort McCoy has an agreement with the USFWS to do the fish stocking every year. The USFWS hatchery raises the fish and certifies the fish health before delivery and stocking on post, Rood said.



The Genoa National Fish Hatchery was established in 1932. The hatchery serves six Midwestern states and rears 23 species of fish to support high-priority federal management, restoration, and threatened and endangered species programs, according to the USFWS. The certification of fish health is completed by the USFWS La Crosse Fish Health Center.



Most anglers are used to catching the rainbow trout on post, and it’s quite popular, Rood said. He add that in fish surveys they have seen rainbow trout survive and grow from previous years. In one case, he said in a past news article, they found a rainbow trout that was stocked in previous years and found it to be over 20 inches long.



Anglers must have the appropriate Wisconsin licenses to fish on post, as well. This includes a general Wisconsin fishing license, a trout stamp if fishing for trout, and the Fort McCoy fishing permit.



The cost of a Fort McCoy annual fishing permit is $13 for people age 16 and older. Permits for youth under 16, seniors, and disabled anglers and four-day fishing permits are $8. All are available for purchase through the iSportsman website, https://ftmccoy.isportsman.net.



Anglers can also learn more about fishing rules and regulations on post by visiting that same iSportsman website.



“Anglers are also reminded that the daily bag limit for trout is five (the maximum number you can harvest in a day), and the possession limit for trout is 10 (the maximum number you can have at any time),” Rood said.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”



Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”