Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VP-10 Deploys to 7th Fleet

    JAPAN

    04.08.2024

    Story by Petty Officer 1st Class Ashley Guire 

    Patrol Squadron (VP) 10

    VP-10 Deploys to 7th Fleet

    4.8.2024

    By U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist First Class Ashley Guire

    NAVAL AIR FACILITY MISAWA, Japan – The “Red Lancers” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 10 began conducting missions in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, April 8.

    The Red Lancers assumed duties from the Jacksonville based “Mad Foxes” of VP-5 as Commander, Task Group 72.4. “I am very proud of the Red Lancers’ performance in preparing for deployment,” said Cmdr. Luke Huston, VP-10’s commanding officer. “The Red Lancers trained at a high level during the Fleet Response Training Plan to ensure that we were fully ready for operational tasking. I'm looking forward to watching our Lancer team execute on deployment!” The Red Lancers are based in Jacksonville, Florida, and are currently operating from multiple locations including Misawa Air Base in Misawa, Japan. The squadron conducts maritime patrol and reconnaissance, as well as theater outreach operations, as part of a rotational deployment to Commander, Task Force 72, 7th Fleet, and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command objectives throughout the Indo-Pacific region.

    7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2024
    Date Posted: 04.29.2024 20:33
    Story ID: 469823
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VP-10 Deploys to 7th Fleet, by PO1 Ashley Guire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    7th fleet
    deployment
    VP-10

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT