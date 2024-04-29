PB&J Snackdown

SAN DIEGO – Two Sailors assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) were crowned the winners of the second annual Armed Forces Peanut Butter & Jelly Classic sandwich eating competition at the Maritime Museum of San Diego, on April 6, 2024.

The PB&J Classic eating competition consists of two rounds. The first round is called the “Snackdown,” which takes place among each branch of service as a qualifier round with a similar ruleset to the main event. This event decides who will represent their respective branch and command in the second and final round of the PB&J Classic eating competition.

The Navy’s Snackdown took place on USS Tripoli’s messdecks, April 2, 2024. Among the 10 contestants were Aviation Electronics Technician 1st Class Carlos Magana and Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Fernanda Langel. These two Sailors consumed ten sandwiches during the first round, which qualified them to move on to the main event.

The final contest, which took place onboard the steam ferry Berkeley, placed multiple teams consisting of one male and one female service member from each military branch against each other in a test of speed, endurance and appetite.

“It was all about preparation and finding the right balance between speed and technique,” said Magana. “I ate big meals to stretch my stomach, purchased sandwich making equipment and started to develop different methods of attack.”

With a crowd of spectators and the smell of peanut butter in the air, Magana and Langel jumped straight into the final round. Their determination was unmatched as they gobbled up sandwiches. As the competition intensified, it was clear that victory would not come easily. Ten minutes and thirteen PB&J sandwiches later, it was Magana and Langel who emerged victorious. Their victory earned them the admiration of the crowd as well as a championship belt, a super bowl-style ring and a trophy.

Not only did this competition highlight the dedication, commitment and support of the military members involved, it also helped to raise nearly $7,000 for the Paralyzed Veterans of America Cal-Diego Chapter.

“This was a great way to boost camaraderie and morale for military members, and also a great way to give back to those who served before me,” said Langel.

Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault carrier homeported in San Diego.

