DESRON 15 Hosts Spouse Conference

Courtesy Photo | (April 15, 2024) Spouses from the Yokosuka waterfront pose for a group photo during...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | (April 15, 2024) Spouses from the Yokosuka waterfront pose for a group photo during Destroyer Squadron 15's Spouse Conference Week, April 15. DESRON 15 is the Navy's largest forward-deployed destroyer squadron and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. It is forward deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. see less | View Image Page

Commander, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 hosted its first Annual Spouse Conference Week in Yokosuka, Japan April 15th Yokosuka, Japan.



The DESRON 15 Spouse Conference Week is a multi-day event where spouses of waterfront Sailors and junior and senior officers gather to participate in series of professional development sessions designed to bolster knowledge of resources available at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY).



"This conference is a first of its kind, but it won't be the last. We grow strong as a Navy team when all of us, especially our spouses, are given the level of preparedness necessary to succeed. This is especially important for us as the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON--nothing comes easy for us, so we need to ensure we are proactive in developing our spouses as well as our Sailors," said Capt. Justin Harts, Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15. "We look forward to continuing this conference for years to come. Ultimately, we look to prepare our spouses with knowledge will carry with them throughout their families' entire naval career."



During the conference, attendees had the opportunity to listen to briefs from Capt. Robert Francis, Director, Surface Warfare Officer Distribution, PERS-41, Lt. j.g. Ronan Williams, Public Affairs Officer of DESRON 15, members from Morale Welfare and Recreation (MWR), and more.



DESRON 15 is the Navy's largest forward-deployed destroyer squadron and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. It is forward deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific.