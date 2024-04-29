Protecting the Youth: MCBH PMO instructs D.A.R.E. program

Marine Corps Base Hawaii – In a fast-paced world full of uncertainty and risks, the Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.) program teaches students good decision-making skills to help them lead safe and healthy lives. Students from Mokapu Elementary were taught in a series of classroom lessons by Marine Corps Base Hawaii Provost Marshals Officers on how to resist peer pressure and live productive drug and violence-free lives.



“The students benefit by learning to deal with stress, increasing self-esteem, and gain the ability to deal with all the tough choices ahead of them,” said Davey Silva, a civilian police officer with MCBH PMO. “D.A.R.E. teaches them skills and provides them with tools that they can use to help them make safe and responsible choices.”



Every year, officers with MCBH PMO visit Mokapu Elementary dedicating a total of ten weeks teaching students hands on classes about drug abuse, violence, and decision making. The curriculum has been designed over the past 30 years as D.A.R.E programs engage students, educating them in a safe environment about the risks they may have to face as they get older.



D.A.R.E. is a unique program because it utilizes a proactive approach to substance abuse education. The program not only teaches students about the dangers of drug and alcohol abuse but also equips them with essential life skills to resist peer pressure and make responsible choices. Interactive classroom sessions, role-playing exercises, and engaging classes aid in fostering an open learning environment and assist students in navigating the complexities of adolescence with confidence.



Bonding with the students, hoping that they use the knowledge taught to lead a safe and healthy lifestyle is what our officers look forward to with every class. At the end of every lesson, the goal is to always “BE SAFE & BE RESPONSIBLE!” MCBH PMO officers look forward to providing the continuous dedication needed to foster healthy, drug-free communities for generations to come.



The D.A.R.E. program was founded in Los Angeles in response to the growing drug use among adolescents. It quickly gained widespread support, evolving into a nationally supported initiative embraced by schools, law enforcement agencies, and communities nationwide. Today, D.A.R.E. has expanded its reach beyond American borders, with implementations in numerous countries, serving as a model for international drug prevention efforts.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.29.2024 Date Posted: 04.29.2024 20:13 Story ID: 469817 Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US This work, Protecting the Youth: MCBH PMO instructs D.A.R.E. program, by LCpl Hunter Jones