38th CEIG, 688th Cyberspace Wing releases Microsoft PowerShell tool to the public

Photo By Kyle Burns | Team members of the 38th CEIG, 688th Cyberspace Wing pose for a photo in celebration...... read more read more Photo By Kyle Burns | Team members of the 38th CEIG, 688th Cyberspace Wing pose for a photo in celebration of the public release of PSMake. PSMake is a PowerShell module designed for project lifecycle and control. see less | View Image Page

Tinker Air Force Base, OK – April 29, 2024



The Automation section of 38th Cyberspace Engineering Installation Group (38 CEIG), 688th Cyberspace Wing at Tinker AFB, Oklahoma recently developed and released PSMake, a PowerShell module designed for project lifecycle and control. The goal? To provide standardized DevSecOps pipelines for multiple, disparate PowerShell module projects.



“We developed this for use across multiple teams,” said Keith Jackson, Technical Lead at 38ES/ENCE “PSMake is designed around answering the question: If there were an industry-accepted tool to perform this function, how would it work?”



Most programming languages follow a language-specific standard for project folder and file structures to be used by the given language’s compiler, runner, and/or project management suite. PSMake brings this to PowerShell to provide inherent, mature structure or control for module projects.



Developers of a PowerShell module project have the freedom to layout the project structure and create project lifecycle capabilities from scratch. Over a large organization or team, this can make every PowerShell project structure inconsistent, difficult to navigate, and difficult to develop, test, and release.



“PSMake provides this capability with building, testing, releasing, templating, and managing dependencies while also providing an understandable, extendable, and customizable structure,” said Jackson.



The 38 CEIG is responsible for delivering a resilient infrastructure to further operations in and through the cyberspace domain. As part of the 688th Cyberspace Wing, the 38th Engineering Squadron’s (38 ES) mission is to plan, engineer, implement, assess, and restore Air Force cyber capabilities throughout the cyberspace domain. The Automation section under 38ES develops products capable of discovering, analyzing, and assessing Air Force network infrastructure to automate the production of a comprehensive view of the cyber enterprise.



“We’re thrilled to launch this tool as a free resource for the public,” said Kyle Burns, 688th Cyberspace Wing Public Affairs. “This initiative reflects our ongoing commitment to empowering the communities we serve. By providing this accessible tool, we demonstrate how we innovate and operationalize our capabilities, all while we strengthen the connections we have with our cyber community.”



PSMake Links:

https://powershellgallery.com/packages/PSMake



https://github.com/38es/psmake



The 688th Cyberspace Wing, headquartered at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, is aligned under Sixteenth Air Force (Air Forces Cyber), Air Combat Command. The wing is the Air Force's premier cyberspace warfighting organization dedicated to delivering actionable intelligence and tactics, techniques, and procedures, deployable warfighter communications, engineering and installation capabilities, defensive cyber operations, and network security operations across the Air Force Information Network enterprise.