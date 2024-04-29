DECA Alumnus Teaches Navy Leadership at ICDC 2024

ANAHEIM, Calif. – Commander, Navy Recruiting Command (CNRC) partnered with DECA, which is formally known as “An Association of Marketing Students,” to bring leadership and team building lessons to the DECA International Career Development Conference in Anaheim, Calif., April 28-30.



The conference is the culmination of the DECA year, where tens of thousands of high school students, teacher-advisors, business professionals and alumni gather for competition, education and opportunity exploration.



Chief Navy Counselor Wesley Lewison IX, of Chillicothe, Ohio, who leads marketing and media efforts for Navy Recruiting Command, was invited to speak at this year’s Elevate program at the conference. As a former DECA student, Lewison had the opportunity to reach these individuals personally and show them the path he was able to take and the skills he has developed since his time in DECA.



“If you want to go fast go alone, if you want to go far go with a group, but if you want the ability to go far fast, then go with a well-developed team.” said Lewison when speaking on the importance of team mentality while leading. “You need to know your purpose, your process for action, and what the product needs to be. It may not be exactly how you envisioned, but if you lose the ability to adapt, that is when failures start occurring.”



The DECA ICDC drew a crowd of more than 23,000 attendees from around the world, with the Elevate series engaging with organizational leadership via keynote speeches.



“Getting the opportunity to talk about the leadership skills the Navy has given me and just see these young people's eyes open to the possibilities of the Navy is so incredibly motivating,” said Lewison when asked about the speaking opportunity.



DECA also invited recruiters from around the Navy to talk to these individuals throughout the event.



"When you think about the type of individual that you would want in the Navy, you’re looking for these type of leaders, which are the ones who see adversity and persevere past that,” said Chief Fire Controlman Will Shelton, from Cabot Arkansas and assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Southwest. “People that come to these events have already learned to keep pushing through hardships to accomplish their mission.”



Over the course of three days, Navy representatives were able to talk with thousands of the diverse individuals at DECA ICDC 2024 and teach them about military leadership qualities, with the ultimate goal being to inspire them.



Navy Recruiting Command consists of a command headquarters, two Navy Recruiting Regions and 26 Navy Talent Acquisition Groups that serve more than 815 recruiting stations across the world. Their combined goal is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy.

