Suppressing Fire(s): The water cannons on Crater Range and what goes into maintaining them

Marine Corps Base Hawaii - The Ulupa’u Crater Range serves as an integral part of military training operations for the Marines aboard Marine Corps Base Hawaii, providing military personnel with the skills necessary for combat. MCBH is committed to its role as steward of the land it is responsible for and protecting the environment while also meeting the operational demands necessary to train. MCBH dedicates personnel and resources to the safety of the local environment. One safety measure that has been implemented as part of our commitment to safety is the use of the Water Cannon Secondary Fire Suppression System.



Water cannons on Crater Range play a crucial role in enhancing safety measures on the range and protect the red-footed booby colony on the island. The water cannons are part of a “defense in depth” strategy that layers safety measures like the use of the cannons to slow and control the spread of fires, fire breaks, and vegetation control. The water cannons are solar powered with battery storage and are controlled remotely from a range tower. The range tower houses electronic components of the controls for the water cannons and provides an elevated position to monitor the range. From the tower, staff can see the effects of the water cannons and direct the spray. The comprehensive system requires consistent care in ensure its ability to fight fires.



The Natural Resources staff performs monthly testing of the water cannons. Testing requires activating the water cannons to test the water pressure shooting out of the cannon and ensuring the protective metal shroud on the cannon head both opens and operates horizontally and vertically. Once a quarter, a contractor comes out to perform a much more detailed inspection and maintenance on the water cannons and the electronics that control them, continually treating the electronic components to protect them from insects that may short out the electronics or build nests in the water cannon heads.



Before inspections can happen, a lot of coordination is required. “We have to coordinate with Facilities as operation of the water cannons activates the fire pump located across the Middaugh St. Ballfield and triggers an alarm,” says Lance Bookless, senior natural resources manager. “We also have to coordinate with Pearl Harbor Federal Fire dispatch to put the fire alarm in training mode because operation of the water cannons automatically triggers a fire call to Federal Fire departments. Finally, we coordinate access to the range with the range scheduler and require Explosive Ordnance Disposal and corpsman support to perform maintenance on the water cannons located in an explosive impact area.”



The water cannons at the Ulupa’u Crater Range are integral to range safety. Their implementation and the meticulous maintenance they undergo exemplify a commitment to environmental and community safety by mitigating the risk of wildland fires and protecting the natural habitats within the range.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.29.2024 Date Posted: 04.29.2024 20:19 Story ID: 469803 Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Suppressing Fire(s): The water cannons on Crater Range and what goes into maintaining them, by LCpl Carlos Chavez-Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.