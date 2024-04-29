Welding Relationships: WSP ARG-24th MEU Naval Integration During COMPTUEX

ABOARD USS WASP (LHD 1) – One team, one fight is an adage often heard when discussing naval integration between the U.S. Navy Sailors with the Wasp (WSP) Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and Marines with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) team aboard the USS Wasp (LHD 1). In this environment, exceptional individuals often reach beyond their normal responsibilities to build lasting relationships that can make the difference between mission accomplishment or failure.



U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Lucas Camacho, a ground radio electronics repairman with the 24th MEU, took it upon himself to liaise with the USS Wasp’s hull technician shop to fabricate, customize, and repair transmission equipment.



“I reached out to the Navy after hitting a few rough patches with setting up antenna systems during ship grooming operations,” said Camacho.



Before the 24th embarked the WSP ARG for their final certification exercise, Composite Unit Training Exercise (COMPTUEX), a group of Marines embarked the amphibious ships early to establish communications systems and network connectivity. This process, commonly referred to as “ship grooming,” enables the 24th MEU to access these systems immediately upon embarking.



As to be expected during the ship grooming process, Camacho experienced friction performing his normal duties in a new environment.



“It really came down to what needed to be done so that the 24th MEU can get all its network connections up and running,” said Camacho. “That’s the bottom line. I said ‘Hey, let’s work together on this.’ The USS Wasp hull technicians offered to train me on how to weld and fabricate the different mounts and housings that I needed. In turn, I helped get some work off their plate.”



Camacho committed his free time to honing his new-found welding skills. This had the unintentional effect of bridging the gap between vastly different jobs.



“Eventually, we built such a great working relationship that the hull technicians team told me we can use their shop whenever we need it, and they will teach us along the way,” recalled Camacho.



Camacho also took the time to teach his new-found Navy partners about his trade in radio maintenance and electronics repair. This relationship solidified a mutual understanding of processes and procedures between the Marines and Sailors in their respective shops.



“It was definitely a back-and-forth,” Camacho says. “I’d learn a little about their job and they’d learn a little about mine. I found that the Navy has its own way of doing things, but talking to them face-to-face and working with them made things so much easier for both of us. We are one solid team working together to find solutions to problems.”



The relationships welded between the Marines and Sailors of the WSP ARG-24th MEU during COMPTUEX solidify their team mentality as they prepare to deploy. As a unified blue-green team, the WSP ARG-24th MEU is greater than the sum of its individual parts.



The WSP ARG-24th MEU team is conducting COMPTUEX, their final at-sea, certification exercise under the evaluation of Carrier Strike Group 4 and Expeditionary Operations Training Group. Throughout COMPTUEX, the WSP ARG-24th MEU is evaluated across a spectrum of scenarios that determine their readiness to deploy.



(U.S. Marine Corps story by Cpl. Elton Taylor)

