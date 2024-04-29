Educating excellence at Fort Jackson

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. – The majority of Airmen attend technical school at the 81st Training Group’s home base here at Keesler, but the courses of certain occupations take place in various locations around the country.



Airmen in Administration, under the 335th Training Squadron, obtain essential skills in Postal Operations at the Inter Service Postal Academy at U.S. Army Garrison Fort Jackson, South Carolina.



There, they learn basic and supervisory skills involved in the operations of a military postal facility through the Postal Operations course.



“It’s a five-week course currently being taught to 540 students spanning 18 classes,” said Master Sgt. Jeremy Epperson, 335th TRS/OL-A postal operations instructor. “They learn about different tasks that fall to postal clerks, including conducting money order business, maintaining stamp stock, processing mail, maintaining postal supplies, operating a postal service center and much more.”



Like schoolhouses at Keesler, Airmen at Fort Jackson learn in a joint environment. The IPTA is the only postal school in the Department of Defense and trains personnel from all five branches and DOD agencies.



“The students interact with their sister services, observe how each one operates and how we are all part of each other's mission,” said Epperson. “This allows the Airmen to broaden their methods to any challenges they could face in their careers as postal clerks once they leave. They are also able to network with the other services and reach out to any of the instructors after graduation.”



Instructors ensure administration Airmen leave Fort Jackson ready for success because they’re entering a position of great responsibility.



“Even with email and the digital age, highly essential products such as crypto keys for encryption, classified documents, secret materials or aircraft parts come through the post office to be delivered to the appropriate recipients, ensuring a constant flow of important resources,” said Epperson. “From what I’ve seen here as an instructor, I know that this generation and future generations of postal clerks will continue driving the Air Force to excellence and mission success.”

Date Taken: 04.29.2024 Date Posted: 04.29.2024