Las Vegas Schools honored with Purple Star Award for military support

Photo By Spc. Adrianne Lopez | Representatives from the Nevada Department of Education, service members, and other school officials pose for a photo at Advanced Technologies Academy in Las Vegas, Nevada, April 22, 2024. Nevada education officials visited several schools in the Las Vegas Valley to present the prestigious Purple Star School Award for their exceptional support of military-connected families during the Month of the Military Child. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Adrianne Lopez)(Photo used tonal adjustments to enhance subjects)

LAS VEGAS — Nevada education officials visited several schools in the Las Vegas Valley last Monday to present the prestigious Purple Star School Award for their exceptional support of military-connected families during the Month of the Military Child. Superintendent of Public Instruction Jhone Ebert, her team, and Elizabeth Erway, the Nevada National Guard Child & Youth Program Coordinator, were present to bestow the honors.



Administered by the Nevada Department of Education, the Purple Star School Award program aims to address the unique challenges military-connected children face during school transitions. Designed to ensure these students receive the necessary support to excel academically and socially, the program helps families identify schools that go above and beyond to accommodate military life.



Military families often undergo frequent relocations, resulting in children attending multiple schools throughout their K-12 education. This mobility can pose academic, social, and emotional challenges for students and their families. The Purple Star School designation signifies a commitment to supporting military-connected students and their families through these transitions.



In Nevada, home to approximately 11,000 military-connected school-aged children, the Purple Star School Award holds significant importance. Through professional development training and dedicated support services, these schools ensure that military-connected students receive the assistance they need to thrive. Schools recognized with the Purple Star designation receive special banners for display, serving as visible symbols of their commitment to supporting military families.



Elizabeth Erway, a council member on the Interstate Children's Compact Commission for Military Children, emphasized the importance of recognizing the hardships military children face.



"Our military children are finally being recognized on a state and national level for all of the hardships that they faced in military children, especially when they do have to move schools,” Erway said. “They need that support in order to be a successful student here in the state of Nevada.”



Ebert highlighted the dedication of the recognized schools to support military-connected children.



“This award means that you have found thoughtful ways to ensure our military-connected children feel welcomed, find community, and experience success in their schooling,” Ebert said. “And it means you’ve taken the steps necessary to educate your staff to meet the unique needs of military children.”



Through initiatives like the Purple Star School Award, Nevada continues to demonstrate its commitment to supporting military-connected students and their families, ensuring they have the resources they need to succeed, regardless of where their service may take them.



The 2024 honorees for the Purple Star School Award include Advanced Technologies Academy, Carson High School, Dayton Elementary School, Faith Lutheran Academy, Faith Lutheran Preschool, Innovation Academy, Kenneth Divich Elementary School, Legacy Traditional North Valley Campus, Mountain View Christian Schools, Mojave Springs School, Northwest Career and Technical Academy, Shadow Ridge High School, William and Mary Scherkenbach Elementary School, and Victoria Fertitta Leadership Academy.