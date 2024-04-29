NSA Annapolis Earth Day 2024

Photo By Madelyn Flayler | Midshipman from the U.S. Naval Academy participate in an environmental cleanup at...... read more read more Photo By Madelyn Flayler | Midshipman from the U.S. Naval Academy participate in an environmental cleanup at Greenbury Point in commemoration of Earth Day, April 27. Naval District Washington installations are honoring Earth Day throughout out the month of April with stream cleanups, tree plantings, and other activities aimed at protecting the region’s waterways and the land-based ecosystems through which they run. see less | View Image Page

Naval Support Activity (NSA) Annapolis, located at the confluence of the Severn River and the Chesapeake Bay, conducts natural resource conservation and recreation activities on Greenbury Point. For Earth Day, on 27 April 2024, U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen from the Midshipmen Action Group (MAG) and other NSA Annapolis volunteers conducted clearing of trails and cleanup of trash and debris on Greenbury Point.



Trail clearing, consisting of widening by vegetation removal and cleanup of natural and man-made debris, was conducted on the Bobwhite Trail that winds through dense woods with pine and oak trees offering a cool respite on warm summer days. Teams of midshipmen also picked up trash and debris on the other trails and seawalls around Greenbury Point. In addition, midshipmen helped to plant a pollinator garden that will beautify Greenbury Point while increasing native biodiversity, and increasing pollination and biological control of "pest" insects.



In total, more than 20 midshipmen and a handful of other volunteers collected seven full bags of garbage and various metal scraps and debris. These actions help to keep the area in its natural state while providing a safe area for the public to recreate and enjoy the outdoors.