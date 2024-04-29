Local Students Participate in Medical Round Robin

Thirty students from St. Martin High School, Ocean Springs, Mississippi, visited Keesler Medical Center as part of the Health Occupations Students of America program, April 19.



During the visit, the students participated in a medical-themed round robin in the state-of-the-art Simulations Laboratory.



HOSA is a student-led organization managed by the Department of Education to empower HOSA-future health professionals to become leaders in the global health community through education, collaboration, and experience.



“This evolution provides a different perspective to the student, “said Brad Belford, Air Force Medical Modeling and Assimilation Training Operator and HOSA program lead. “During the last couple of HOSA events, we took medical staff to the schools. We wanted to bring some students here to get a real feel of the medical experiences they are learning in school.”



Round Robin stations included: cardiac rhythms/codes, childbirth, IVs / Suturing, bleeding control /dealing with trauma and The Critical Care Air Transportable Team



St. Martin Junior Noelle Williams was excited about her hands-on training on childbirth.



“It was challenging and fun,” Williams said. “My goal is to work in labor and delivery,” she said.

