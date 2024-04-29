167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight April 2024

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christopher Grimes is a client systems technician for the 167th Communications Squadron and the 167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight for April 2024.



As a client systems technician, Grimes provides communications network expertise to ensure computer hardware and software function correctly. He is responsible for installing and configuring software operating systems and applications, establishing preventive, scheduled and unscheduled maintenance actions, reporting security incidents and taking corrective measures, and integrating base communications systems.



“SSgt. Grimes has over the last year, taken on two airmen with supervisory duties, created and closed over 800 tickets, and implemented process improvement actions to the vulnerability management, imaging, and lifecycle processes,” said Grimes’ supervisor, Master Sgt. Ben Saweikis. “He has coordinated cross-shop improvements to the imaging process that has greatly reduced our vulnerability baseline. He has tackled every challenge we have given him and over performed.”



Hometown: Grew up in Frostburg, MD. Currently residing in Harpers Ferry, WV



Job Title: Client Systems Technician / SCOS Supervisor



How long have you served in the unit? Almost 5 years



My job here is important because: Customers need access to information systems to accomplish daily tasks, but computer, account, and network issues are bound to happen to prevent that. I enjoy troubleshooting these problems to help get the customer back up and running.



Civilian job: Full-time AGR



Education: Bachelor’s degree in information technology



Hobbies: Most of my free time is devoted to what my daughter wants to do (bike riding, gymnastics, swimming at the lake) but I also like to build stuff, as well as tend to the vegetable garden with my wife.



Goals (military and/or civilian): Finish out my 20 years of military service guiding airmen to the best of my ability, helping the customer with any IT-related issue, and do this with honor and integrity.



I am proudest of: the support I get from my family, co-workers, and leadership.



People may be surprised to know this about me: I am also a US Army veteran with one deployment, I served in the Maryland Army National Guard for 8 years and got out when I was 28 years old. At age 40, I re-enlisted with the 167th and completely changed my career around for the better.



The most exciting thing I've done in the military is: It would have to be my various Army AT operations working in locations such as: Estonia, Germany, Dominican Republic, and San Diego/Tijuana border. These AT tours were memorable because we worked with different cultures for a common goal.



One/Some of the most valuable lessons I've learned throughout my career: Do whatever you can to not learn things the hard way, it will save you a lot of anguish and frustration. When you have a task to accomplish, engage it head-on. We are human after all, sometimes it is easier said than done and/or judgement isn’t clear, so it is always best to stay focused on your priorities and never hesitate to ask people for help.



My advice to the newest Airmen in the Wing: Trying to advance in life takes a lot of hard work and effort and can be mentally challenging, but you must be willing to put in the critical thinking and discipline that is required to achieve your goals.



The best thing about working with my team is: Once again, the support I get from them. I can always ask questions to help better understand all the processes we have. Communication is excellent between all the shops within our Squadron.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.29.2024 Date Posted: 04.29.2024 09:18 Story ID: 469736 Location: MARTINSBURG, WV, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight April 2024, by SMSgt Emily Beightol-Deyerle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.