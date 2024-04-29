Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz's Army Community Service honors volunteers at annual recognition event in Baumholder

    This event honored the amazing contributions of volunteers who are dedicated to making

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    04.29.2024

    Story by Spc. Matthew Poe 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – Army Community Service (ACS) of U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz (USAG-RP) hosted its Annual Volunteer Recognition Ceremony at the Rheinlander Community Center in Baumholder, Apr.19.

    This event honored the amazing contributions of volunteers who are dedicated to making the Kaiserslautern and Baumholder military communities better every day. The Volunteer of the Year category winners represent a diverse range of agencies, including outdoor recreation, school youth programs, the chapel, KMC On Stage, the USO, the Red Cross, Army Community Service, Family Readiness Groups, Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (BOSS), and DODEA. Each recipient was nominated by their respective organizations and selected by a panel vote.

    Collectively, USAG-RP volunteers have provided nearly 25,000 hours of service to the communities, with the volunteer-provided added value amount of $793,569.

    Hosted by the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare & Recreation, the ceremony was attended by special guests, Mr. Michael S. Amarosa, Civilian deputy to the commanding general of 21st Theater Sustainment Command, Col. Reid Furman, USAG-RP commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond Wrensch USAG-RP sergeant major.

    Certificates of recognition were presented to individuals who exemplified the spirit of service and volunteerism.

    Winners included Capt. Wayne Levan, Spc. Chas Hollifield, and Jennifer Lumpkin, recognized respectively as the Military, Single Soldier, and Civilian Volunteers of the Year.

    Katie McCormick, Leonor Alton, and Isabella Farrell were acknowledged for their outstanding contributions as Family Member, Teen, and Youth Volunteers of the Year.

    The Army Volunteer Corps plays a crucial role in community involvement and development. Volunteers make a meaningful difference in the lives of Soldiers and their families every day. For more information about volunteering, please reach out to ACS at 0611-143-531-2850, or visit https://kaiserslautern.armymwr.com/programs/army-community-service-acs.

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz serves, supports, and secures the total force community enabling power projection for the European Theater.

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz's Army Community Service honors volunteers at annual recognition event in Baumholder

