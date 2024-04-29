21st Theater Sustainment Command begins joint onward movement mission with 10th Mountain Division

Photo By Spc. Samuel Signor | Soldiers from 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, conduct the first U.S....... read more read more Photo By Spc. Samuel Signor | Soldiers from 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, conduct the first U.S. Army convoy movement from the port of Narvik, Norway, to Evenes, Norway, on April 26, 2024. This is the first time the U.S. Army has conducted a convoy movement in Norway. As a part of DEFENDER 24, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division is transporting vehicles and equipment for the first time in Norway. This convoy in the high north allowed 3rd BCT, 10th Mtn. Div. Soldiers to establish a high north task force, and conduct a long-distance road march through Sweden to Finland, including a rail gauge change in Sweden, to participate in the Norwegian national exercise Northern Forest. DEFENDER is the Dynamic Employment of Forces to Europe for NATO Deterrence and Enhanced Readiness, and is a U.S. European Command scheduled, U.S. Army Europe and Africa conducted exercise that consists of Saber Strike, Immediate Response, and Swift Response. DEFENDER 24 is linked to NATO’s Steadfast Defender exercise, and DoD’s Large Scale Global Exercise, taking place from 28 March to 31 May. DEFENDER 24 is the largest U.S. Army exercise in Europe and includes more than 17,000 U.S. and 23,000 multinational service members from more than 20 Allied and partner nations, including Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Georgia, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Samuel Signor) see less | View Image Page

NARVIK, Norway – The 16th Sustainment Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, in collaboration with the Norwegian Armed Forces, successfully conducted the initial push of onward movement of 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division off the port here April 27 to initiate training operations during the DEFENDER 2024 multinational exercise.



The primary mission of the 21st TSC is to set the theater for operations, and an integral part of that process is Reception, Staging and Onward Movement. Currently, the unit is in the final and most critical phase of RSOM, called onward movement. During this phase of the process the team here is tasked to move over 500 pieces of equipment belonging to 3rd BCT, 10th Mtn. Div. to its final destination in Finland.



The convoy, though only consisting of the Mountain Warriors’ equipment, was prepared by a joint and multinational team consisting of the Norwegian Army, the U.S. Navy, the Georgian Armed Forces, 598th Transportation Brigade and the 21st TSC. This joint cooperation aimed to test and evaluate the efficiency, coordination and resilience of our allied forces in a realistic operational scenario with our coalition partners.



1st Lt. Stephanie Dolehide, executive officer, 627th Movement Control Team, 16th Sust. Bde. explains that the process, with so many different nations and services involved, can be simplified in terms as easy to understand and strategically plan in none other than America’s signature pastime: baseball.



“So, in logistics we call this portion of RSOM pitching and catching,” said Dolehide. “It all starts with the pitch. So, pitching it starts with the vessel at the port. Once we have all the vehicles staged, we begin pitching the equipment, or sending it forward initiating onward movement. We are tracking it from the “mound,” or pitch site, and the team at the LSA[Logistics Support Area] are tracking it from initial movement all the way until reception, which is called catching. This simply means we are receiving the equipment, taking accountability and tagging the equipment. Everyone can track the entire process because we are using next generation trackers on every piece of equipment in the convoy, so accountability is maintained by each service and nation. Everyone can see the same thing I’m seeing and that helps with interoperability and communication amongst each other.”



Though convoy operations broken down to pitching and catching may seem like an easy childhood game of catch, the military convoy traversed various terrains, including challenging mountainous regions and icy roads, symbolizing the diverse geographical conditions that allied forces in Norway may face in times of potential threats or emergencies.



The realistic training of this operation stems from many of the units that are familiar operating in a warm environment but gained extreme cold weather training prior to coming to participate in DEFENDER 2024.



Chief Petty Officer Carlos Rodriguez, senior enlisted leader, 14th Navy Cargo Handling Battalion, is based out of California where he brought 23 Sailors to help 16th Sust. Bde, 21st TSC with RSOM activities.



“We’re used to doing a lot in the Pacific, but hopefully this exercise brings a bit more focus here,” said Rodriguez. “We built a great relationship with Maj. Sam Robinson from the 598th Trans. Bde. and we enjoyed working with our allies here. We worked really well with Capt. Murphy and his MCT as we’ve been labeling and establishing documentation for all the vehicles belonging to 10th Mountain[Division] for accountability prior to it leaving the port to the LSA. Everyone played a role here as we rehearsed for months and adapted to the new environment here. This has been a great experience working with NATO and the Army and I hope to get the opportunity to do this again.”



Like the Navy, 3rd BCT, 10th Mtn. Div. is not used to being in a cold environment. While the rest of the division is used to extreme cold weather temperatures and living in the mountains of Fort Drum, New York, this brigade just left the warm 75 degree weather of Fort Johnson, Louisiana just a few weeks ago. With two significantly different climates and terrains to traverse during convoy operations, this team had to rehearse and establish significant safety precautions for their first convoy in the high north.



1st Lt. Stone Sawyer, sapper platoon leader, A Company, 317th Brigade Engineer Battalion, was a part of the convoy and described the major differences he had his team adapt to within this convoy.



“So, the obvious difference is the climate change from hot weather to cold weather,” said Sawyer. “The terrain is obviously different here than it is in Fort Johnson. There are places that are icy and portions that you can’t really see because of the snow. At Fort Johnson, and in Louisiana, you can fully see for the most part because there is no snow obstruction, so you have to make the adjustment and plan for those actions.”





After approximately 12 hours of leadership by the multinational team at both the port and the LSA in Norway, every vehicle and Soldier from 3rd BCT, 10th Mtn. Div. arrived safely and accounted for at their final destination.



Multinational forces remain committed to ensuring the safety, security and territory of NATO. This convoy exercise exemplifies that dedication to maintaining agile and ready forces, that can rapidly respond to any potential threats or challenges that may arise. Setting the theater by conducting RSOM ensures that when called upon NATO allies and partners can quickly get equipment and forces to the point of need in any crisis situation within Europe, including the high north.



