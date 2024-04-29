Sembach SAC hosts celebration honoring USAG Rheinland-Pfalz’s military children

Photo By Linda Lambiotte | A Sembach School Age Center child is interviewed during a Month of the Military Child...... read more read more Photo By Linda Lambiotte | A Sembach School Age Center child is interviewed during a Month of the Military Child celebration held on Sembach Kaserne, Germany, Apr. 19. The event wasn't just a celebration; it was also a touching tribute to the strength and sacrifices of military children. see less | View Image Page

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – Despite inclement weather, the Sembach School Age Center, Child and Youth Services, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, hosted a Month of the Military Child celebration on Sembach Kaserne, Apr. 19.



More than 160 people, including military families and others from the community, gathered for the event, which was moved indoors to make everyone comfortable and give guests an opportunity to truly enjoy themselves.



“This is our second year celebrating our military children and we plan on doing it every year,” said Jessica Ruiz, Sembach SAC supervisory program specialist. “Everyone said they had a really good time. Many of the children said, ‘it was the best day ever!’”



The event offered many engaging activities, to include face painting sessions, lively games, and an assortment of tasty food options. Miguel Mendoza, Sembach SAC supervisory program specialist, entertained guests with live music playing a variety of popular songs on his guitar.



The event wasn't just a celebration; it was also a touching tribute to the strength and sacrifices of military children.



“I grew up as a military brat and I know firsthand the sacrifices military children must make so their parents can fight for our country,” said Ruiz. “They are the heart of the military. Many of them will go on to follow in their parents’ footsteps and wear the uniform with pride.”



Ruiz said that MOMC celebrations show the children that their sacrifices don’t go unnoticed, and that the children themselves are recognized for their roles in helping keep our country safe.



“It is important to celebrate MOMC because, even though children are not physically serving in the military, they go through many challenging emotions when their parents deploy or have to relocate during PCSs (Permanent Change of Station),” said Stephanie Alvarez, administrative support assistant, Sembach SAC. “They constantly change schools, gain, and lose friends, and learn to adapt to a new state, or even a new country.”



Alvarez said that these challenges enhance their social skills and allow them to appreciate diversity and cultures all around the world.



“Being a military child isn’t always easy, but it is a unique and special journey, that may not be fully appreciated or understood until adulthood,” she added. “I want to say ‘thank you’ to our military children for showing great courage and flexibility, and for being able to overcome so many challenges.”



“As a military child, you are a part of a small and special community that not many people get to be a part of,” she said. “Wherever you go in the world, you leave behind the mark of a resilient and brave military child. That's something to take pride in.”



Even though they had to move the celebration indoors, the MOMC event proved to be a great success, highlighting the strong sense of community and unity among military families stationed in Rheinland-Pfalz.



USAG Rheinland-Pfalz serves, supports, and secures the total force community enabling power projection for the European Theater.