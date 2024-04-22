Filipino Hospitality: US Marines Celebrate with Community at Annual Fiesta

Photo By Cpl. Trent A. Henry | U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Matthew Schultz, the commanding officer of Marine Wing...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Trent A. Henry | U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Matthew Schultz, the commanding officer of Marine Wing Support Squadron 174, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, dances with a Lal-lo resident at a ‘Barangay Fiesta’ held during Exercise Balikatan 24 at Dagupan Barangay Hall, Lal-lo, Cagayan, Philippines, April 24, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Trent A. Henry) see less | View Image Page

CAGAYAN, Philippines – Against the backdrop of Barangay Dagupan’s colorful fiesta celebrating their annual harvest, U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 174 and 1st Civil Affairs Group showcased the essence of Exercise Balikatan by fostering camaraderie and cultural exchange with 300 local residents on April 24, 2024 in Lal-lo, Cagayan, Philippines.



Exercise Balikatan, now in its 39th iteration, is an annual exercise between the United States and the Philippines, aiming to strengthen interoperability and deepen the nations’ enduring partnership. Marines embraced Balikatan as they socialized with the barangay, indulged in local cuisine, and danced the night away. Similar to a neighborhood or village, a barangay epitomizes community; they serve as the heartbeat of Filipino culture, where traditions are upheld, and neighbors invite you into their homes.



Lt. Col. Matthew Schultz, the commanding officer of MWSS-174, underscored the importance of such engagements. “Balikatan is far more than a military exercise between storied defense treaty allies,” Schultz said. “It’s about developing relationships, fostering understanding, and building trust between our forces and the communities that graciously host us during these critically important times in the Pacific.”



The fiesta provided an opportunity for Marines to immerse themselves in Filipino culture while also showcasing their support for the community. As part of Balikatan, MWSS-174 is exercising at an Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement site at Lal-lo Airport in Barangay Dagupan. Some of the Marine’s training activities have included firefighting, forward arming and refueling point operations, and engineering, honing skills for interoperability and rapid response capabilities for various potential challenges in the Indo-Pacific, including natural and humanitarian disasters.



“In the event of a crisis, we can repair infrastructure, rescue lives, and transport people to safety,” Schultz said. “On top of that, we can generate power and water.”



Activities around EDCA locations bolster the community's confidence in peace and safety. Lal-lo Vice Mayor Maria Pascual and Barangay Captain Edmond Aliquot expressed gratitude to MWSS-174, emphasizing their positive impact on the community.



“Your presence here means a lot, especially to Barangay Dagupan, where the EDCA site is,” remarked Pascual. “You have all the support of the local government.”



In addition to MWSS-174, Marines of the 1st Civil Affairs Group played a vital role in bridging military-civilian relations. Col. David Fennell, the commanding officer of the 1st Civil Affairs Group and Exercise Balikatan’s Combined Joint Civil-Military Operations Task Force, highlighted the civil affairs mission of fostering trust and cooperation within the community.



"Marine Corps Civil Affairs serves as a liaison between military forces and local populations, ensuring that our presence is welcomed and understood," Fennell said.



Stressing the importance of bilateral collaboration in strengthening ties with local communities, Philippine Army Lt. Col. Rammil Altamirano, the assistant chief of the Civil-Military Relations Division from the Deputy Chief of Staff for Civil-Military Operations, J7, AFP, echoed Fennell’s sentiment.



"Working alongside our American counterparts in Balikatan not only enhances our military capabilities but also reinforces the camaraderie between our nations," Altamirano said.



As the final dances took place, the bonds forged between the people of Barangay Dagupan and the Marines of MWSS-174 and 1st Civil Affairs Group served as a tangible demonstration of lasting friendship. Balikatan is a Tagalog term that means “shoulder-to-shoulder” or “sharing the load together,” which characterizes the neighborly compassion found in a barangay fiesta, the annual exercise and the alliance between the Philippines and the United States.