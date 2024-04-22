Statement: U.S. military aircraft delivers much-needed medicine and medical supplies to Haiti

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Lionel Castellano | Airmen from the 482d Fighter Wing and Special Operations Command South (SOCSOUTH) join...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Lionel Castellano | Airmen from the 482d Fighter Wing and Special Operations Command South (SOCSOUTH) join forces with the 317th Airlift Wing, who provided their C-130 Hercules, blaze the trail in loading pallets of medical supplies and electrolyte solution at Homestead Air Reserve Base, Fla., on April 26, 2024. This humanitarian aid, contributed by NGOs including Hope to Haiti, Medicine for All People International, and Lift Logistics, was delivered to Port-au-Prince, Haiti, under the coordination of the U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) through the Denton Program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Lionel Castellano) see less | View Image Page

As the effort continues to support a more stable and prosperous Haiti, the U.S. Southern Command coordinated another U.S. Air Force C-130 flight this morning into Toussaint Louverture International Airport, Port-au-Prince, Haiti with a Denton Program humanitarian aid delivery. This is the fourth flight facilitated to the PAP international airport this week, an important step toward the resumption of regular air traffic in Haiti.



The shipment contained over 22,000 lbs. of vital medication for the Haitian people which was donated by the non-governmental organizations MAP International and Lift Logistics to Hope for Haiti. The much-needed medicine and medical supplies will be distributed to 14 partners who treat over 205,000 patients annually. These NGO’s work closely with the Haitian Ministry of Health and have been holding mobile clinics at their direction and administering childhood vaccines.



This mission is made possible through the continued efforts of the Haitian National Police, the Armed Forces of Haiti, and the International Airport administrators and stakeholders who are working to keep the airport open and operations continuing. The Denton Program is one of many ways the United States joins private sector efforts to meet immediate humanitarian needs. The United States is providing robust and multi-faceted support to Haiti as it moves toward a more secure and prosperous future.



POINT OF CONTACT



Steve Mcloud



steven.a.mcloud.civ@mail.mil



Work: 305-437-1209



Cell: 305-586-3657