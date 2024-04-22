Impact Company Enhances Healthcare with Medical Supply Delivery

Soldiers from Impact Company, 328th Forward Support Company, 2nd Battalion, 112th Infantry Regiment belonging to Task Force Paxton, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, Pennsylvania National Guard deliver medical equipment to Djibouti Adventist Health Center, April 7, 2024, Djibouti City, Djibouti.



The supplies were obtained by the Civil Affairs East Africa and were delivered by a platoon from Impact Company lead by 1st Lt. Cayden Livingston.



The Soldiers and supplies were welcomed with open arms by Dr. Carlos Prado and his family. Dr. Carlos Prado, a dentist from Brazil, learned about the opportunity to establish a new clinic from his Seventh Day Adventist Church located in São Paulo.



Carlos and his wife Aidilys closed their dentist office in Engenheiro Coelho a town of São Paulo and decided to move to Djibouti in March, 2022 to oversee the DAHC.



“When we first arrived I was very excited to get right to work, however, with the condition of the clinic we were not able to do so,” said Dr. Prado.



The clinic was damaged by two floods in 1995 and left in disrepair. With help from various nongovernmental organizations and several private donors a new clinic was rebuilt, with construction completed on 3 March, 2024.



The medical equipment which was donated by an American NGO, See International included stainless steel desks, drawers, and tables as well as an ultrasound machine which will greatly enhance the level of care that can be provided.



“New high quality machines allow for the same quality health care as in the United States or at home in Brazil,” said Prado.



Overseeing the clinic management Mrs. Prado hopes to expand with the addition of a second dentist, two optometrists, and classes that teach health care, nutrition, reading, and English to local residents of Djibouti.



“We really appreciate and are very thankful to the US Army efforts to do whatever is possible to help the Djibouti Adventist Health Center; to provide the Djiboutian community with a better quality of life through the treatments we provide with the equipment donated to this clinic.”



