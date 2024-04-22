V Corps Hosts Fourth Installment of The European HIMARS Initiative

Photo By Spc. Devin Klecan | Officers from NATO Allied nations participate in a European HIMARS Initiative summit...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Devin Klecan | Officers from NATO Allied nations participate in a European HIMARS Initiative summit in Torun, Poland, April 25, 2024, to discuss, learn, and share ideas to further develop HIMARS system capabilities. To support the NATO alliance, V Corps led a series of initiatives, known as the European Himars Initiative (EHI), to increase capability and capacity, further interoperability, and complement the security assistance and fielding programs across NATO. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Devin Klecan) see less | View Image Page

One year after the inaugural event, V Corps hosted NATO Allies at the fourth conference in the European HIMARS Initiative, or EHI, in Torun, Poland, April 24-26, 2024, in an ongoing effort to increase stability in the European region. The EHI series has highlighted interoperability among NATO Allies and partners while demonstrating the success of such initiatives across the continent.



Since 2021, four NATO Allies have begun receiving and implementing High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS, to boost collective security in the European region. The unified implementation of HIMARS capabilities is a crucial component of deterrence on NATO's Eastern Flank.



"Training and interoperability lead to readiness," said Col. Sherman Watson, the chief of fires for V Corps. "We are just at the beginning of this initiative, which will lead to the development of long-range fires for allies and partners. It will continue to strengthen capabilities at the division and corps level while increasing lethality and collective security."



The EHI aims to increase interoperability among NATO Allies while demonstrating mobility and agility within the region's response force. As the need and concern for collective security within Eastern Europe continues to mount, representatives from more than 13 nations attended the summit with the hopes of continuing to increase their HIMARS capability.

The EHI started with a conference designed to showcase the capabilities of the HIMARS system. Over time, it transformed into informative and instructional conferences that have played a vital role in implementing HIMARS rockets across the region.



The most recent conference of the EHI aimed at reinforcing NATO partnerships through a comprehensive review of lessons learned. It served as a platform for military leaders, strategists, and experts from Allied nations to exchange insights, best practices, and innovative approaches to HIMARS operations.



To open the conference, Col. Wilbur Hsu, the 41st Field Artillery Brigade commander, stated, "The reason we do these conferences is the importance of building this network of competent professionals within the fire support craft. Our focus is on each other and the NATO alliance to utilize and fight with fires."



Representatives from Sweden, the most recent member of NATO, also attended the conference. These representatives aim to learn about the capabilities and implementation of HIMARS from other Allies already employing the system.



"The opportunity to participate in the HIMARS conference is a great opportunity for us," said Col. Stephan Sjoberg of the Swedish 8th Artillery Regiment. "It is important for us to learn from our allies' knowledge and experience. These conferences are imperative to understanding the importance of indirect fires in the NATO context."



Sweden hopes to enhance its defensive capabilities after joining NATO earlier this month. As a member of NATO and a participant in international missions, Sweden will contribute substantially to the region's overall stability, fostering greater cooperation and coordination.



There were numerous in-depth discussions and collective analyses of past experiences during the conference. Discussions like these will lead to increased regional interoperability and allow nations to identify areas of improvement for future multinational missions.



"It is crucial and important for us to understand each other and have the same capabilities," said Maj. Tomas Kvietkauskas, a senior planning officer from the Lithuanian Armed Forces Defence Staff. "If we prepare together and we work together, we are going to be successful."



To close out the two days of panels and discussions, the U.S., Polish, and Romanian militaries conducted a live-fire exercise–the first time HIMARS were fired in conjunction with an EHI conference.



The progression of the EHI further denotes the strengthening of NATO capabilities while enhancing readiness and improving security along NATO's Eastern Flank.