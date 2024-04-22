Building Forces Ready for GPC—ANG Top Leaders Host 2024 Wing Leader Conference

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Sarah McClanahan | U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Micheal A. Loh, director, Air National Guard (ANG), speaks...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Sarah McClanahan | U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Micheal A. Loh, director, Air National Guard (ANG), speaks about the ANG’s role in implementing changes for Great Power Competition during the 2024 Wing Leader Conference (WLC), Henderson, Nevada, April 24, 2024. Senior leaders and commanders from across the 90 wings, 50 states, three territories and the District of Columbia converged during WLC collaborate ideas and provide input on critical matters affecting the future of the ANG amidst an era of GPC. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Sarah M. McClanahan) see less | View Image Page

HENDERSON, Nev. (April 25, 2024) --- U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael A. Loh, director, Air National Guard, and Chief Master Sgt Maurice L. Williams, command chief, Air National Guard, hosted ANG senior leaders and commanders from around the nation for the Wing Leader Conference in Henderson, Nev., April 24-25, 2024.



Wing Leadership Conference is an annual event bringing together leaders assigned to each of the 90 wings across the United States’ 50 states, three territories and the District of Columbia to collaborate ideas and provide input on critical matters affecting the future of the ANG amidst an era of Great Power Competition.



“I continue, as all of you need to continue to talk about, the value proposition of your Air National Guard,” said Lt. Gen. Loh. “It isn't just about costs. It’s everything we bring to the fight. It’s everything we bring to our communities. It’s everything your Airmen do to come together to build a diverse, more experienced, more powerful institution.”



This year’s conference, themed “A Time of Consequence—Building Forces Ready for Great Power Competition,” emphasized that to maintain ready forces capable of meeting today’s pacing challenges, ANG leaders must implement change to effectively deter conflict and win should deterrence fail.



“We're gonna win because of the teammates we have and we're gonna win because of the professionals that exist in all the ranks and I don't lose a bit of sleep over that,” said Gen. Mike Minihan, commander, Air Mobility Command. “There's no Air Mobility Command without the Air National Guard. That will always be and I'm grateful for that partnership.”



The conference allowed senior leaders to evaluate readiness through the lens of GPC and how to better support and serve the National Guard’s 108,300 Airmen.



“Based on the threats we have today, we have no other choice we must change,” explained Williams. “We are charting a path that requires a change that we need. But the key will be will we be committed to those changes.”



While conference topics included implementing major changes centered on how to develop people, generate readiness, project power, and develop integrated capabilities, conversations boiled down to one thing — we must move forward with a sense of urgency to ensure we are ready for GPC.



“The threat is real and the time is now we are at a reckoning point to ensure that we either maintain or re-establish ourselves as the best air force in the world,” said Maj. Gen. Mark Piper, director, senior leader management, National Guard Bureau. “You want the personification of ‘adapt or die territory.’ This is it.”



The change required for confronting this strategic environment will require ruthless prioritization and hard decisions, explained Piper.



“Many different things can put doubt in our minds,” said Williams. “That doubt can be a lack of resources, lack of people, or lack of time but only the strong will make a decision regardless of the obstacles and challenges. This is the mindset we need to have for what’s ahead because behind you, there are Airmen waiting to follow your direction.”



In addition to the ANG’s senior leaders from across the nation, the event invited their spouses to provide feedback on the issues ANG families face and how they can help Airmen re-optimize for GPC.



“Spouses contribute significantly to our ability to maintain a joint force that is resilient, sustainable, agile and responsive,” said Brig Gen Troy Havener, assistant adjutant general - air, Nevada National Guard, during a discussion on the role spouses will play in GPC. “That's essential if we're to exceed in competition so that we don't have to go into crisis or conflict.”



Military spouses play a key role in maintaining force readiness because they understand the most, how to take care of their service members, added Lt. Gen. Loh. Their invaluable input is essential in ensuring the ANG remains ready today and stronger tomorrow.



“I want to thank you all, especially the spouses, for traveling out here,” said Dianne Loh. “I can't thank you enough from the bottom of our hearts for everything you're doing to support our Air National Guard. So as we're in that sunset we know you guys are the sunrise. So please, please continue all your hard work and your success and thank you for doing what you guys do and making the Air Guard the best out there.”



As Lt. Gen. Loh approaches the end of his tenure as director, he expressed his gratitude to those who empower the ANG.



“As I get off the stage as your thirteenth ANG director, I want to say thank you,” said Lt. Gen. Loh. “It's been a privilege of a lifetime but it is all about the families allowing us to do that.”



By achieving a more competitive posture focused on generating readiness, projecting power and developing people and integrated capabilities, the ANG will maintain the speed and agility required to meet the challenges of this era, said Lt. Gen. Loh.



“When we're in sync, we're very, very powerful,” said Loh. “It goes back to the value proposition. So continue to engage and let's continue to work together to make a stronger Air Force and a much stronger Air National Guard.”