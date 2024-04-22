Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    M1A2 Abrams Tank Firing Downrange

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Ryan Smith | An M1A2 Abrams conducts live-fire accuracy screening tests at the Digital...... read more read more

    FORT MOORE, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2024

    Story by Staff Sgt. Ryan Smith 

    Fort Moore Public Affairs Office

    27 April, Maneuver Center of Excellence and Fort Moore, Georgia. Sullivan Cup 2024 includes17 teams from across the Army, and international competitors from the Netherlands, Germany, Poland, and Canada, competing on M1 Abrams and M2 Bradley Fighting Vehicles. The competition includes written examinations, physical events, gunnery tables, and live fire tasks.

    Date Taken: 04.26.2024
    This work, M1A2 Abrams Tank Firing Downrange, by SSG Ryan Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

