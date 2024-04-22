27 April, Maneuver Center of Excellence and Fort Moore, Georgia. Sullivan Cup 2024 includes17 teams from across the Army, and international competitors from the Netherlands, Germany, Poland, and Canada, competing on M1 Abrams and M2 Bradley Fighting Vehicles. The competition includes written examinations, physical events, gunnery tables, and live fire tasks.
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2024 11:17
|Story ID:
|469690
|Location:
|FORT MOORE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|20
|Downloads:
|0
This work, M1A2 Abrams Tank Firing Downrange, by SSG Ryan Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
