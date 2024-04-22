M1A2 Abrams Tank Firing Downrange

Photo By Staff Sgt. Ryan Smith | An M1A2 Abrams conducts live-fire accuracy screening tests at the Digital...... read more read more

Photo By Staff Sgt. Ryan Smith | An M1A2 Abrams conducts live-fire accuracy screening tests at the Digital Multi-Purpose Range Complex on Fort Moore, Ga., April 26, 2024. The tank crew from Poland is preparing to conduct gunnery tables during the 2024 Sullivan Cup, a biennial tank and Bradley crew competition to determine the best armor crew. see less | View Image Page