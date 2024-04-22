Former V Corps Commander retires in Fort Knox

FORT KNOX, Ky. (April 26, 2024) -- U.S. Army V Corps hosted a retirement ceremony for former commanding general Lt. Gen. John S. Kolasheski at V Corps headquarters in Fort Knox, Kentucky, Friday.



Retired U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Herbert R. McMaster hosted the ceremony which honored Kolasheski’s nearly 35 years of distinguished service and included remarks by Polish Army Lt. Gen. Adam Joks.



“John was in division or corps command every day for almost six straight years,” said McMaster. “He took three days between relinquishing command of the 1st Infantry Division on Aug. 1, 2020, and assuming command of V Corps on August 4. He built V Corps from the ground up in response to the strategic threat to Europe and NATO from an increasingly aggressive Russia.”



Kolasheski took command of V Corps and officially unfurled the corps’ flag on Aug. 4, 2020, in Krakow, Poland, establishing America’s forward deployed corps and the U.S. Army’s fourth corps. During his time in command, Kolasheski established the “three-star” headquarters in Fort Knox and Poznan, Poland, achieved the status of “fully operationally capable” or “FOC,” and conducted its first deployment.



“The Supreme Allied Commander, Europe, Gen. Chris Cavoli sent this to me this morning,” said McMaster. “[he said] ‘John Kolasheski, the top armor officer in the U.S. Army and the first-and-only-so-far commanding general of V Corps, has had a strategic effect on the NATO’s alliance’s operational force, and therefore on U.S. and even global security…He is known, respected and admired throughout Europe.’”



Prior to Kolasheski’s arrival to V Corps, he served as the commanding general for 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley, Kansas; deputy chief of staff of U.S. Army Forces Command, Fort Liberty, North Carolina; a Senior Army Fellow with the Council on Foreign Relations in New York City; commander, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry division, Fort Carson, Colorado; Operation Enduring Freedom, Afghanistan; commander, 3rd Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, Fort Benning, Georgia; and Operation Iraqi Freedom.



“Gen. Jim Rainey summed up [Kolasheski’s] leadership across [his] career,” said McMaster. “’If we believe we are a profession and the three requirements of that are character, competence and commitment, then I do not personally know an officer who better embodies all three in one package.’ John Kolasheski embodied all three during his most recent commands.”



During the ceremony, Joks, who was V Corps’ deputy commanding general of interoperability during Kolasheski’s command, read letters from the Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, and the Chief of the General Staff for the Polish Armed Forces Gen. Wiesław Kukuła.



“It has been under [Kolasheski’s] command that we solved the permanent deployment of the V Corps headquarters in Poznan, furthering the security of NATO’s Eastern flank after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022,” said the Polish Deputy Prime Minister in the letter read by Joks. “Additionally, [Kolasheski’s] personal, strong engagement led to the establishment of the Flag Officers Exchange Program that has been vital to the enhancement of interoperability between the Polish and American armed forces. [His] service to strengthen the security of Poland and the region will be remembered by the Polish armed forces.”



In a letter from Kukuła, he showed appreciation for Kolasheski’s leadership and support. He said, “The U.S. Army V Corps is a shining example of Polish-American military cooperation… In those trying times for the security of the alliance, presenting a unified front is of utmost importance.”



Joks, commander of Polish army’s 2nd Corps, also included his own appreciation for Kolasheski.



“Thank you for your partnership, friendship, mentoring and everything, all you have done to support me to build the Polish warfighting corps,” said Joks. “We achieved initial operational capability. Now, we are in a good way for full operational capability with your support and your mentorship.”



Following Joks’ remarks, Kolasheski was presented with the Distinguished Service Medal, multiple awards from the Polish army, the commission of Kentucky Colonel and a certificate of retirement.



“I depart today with tremendous pride and optimism. The world is dangerous. It is uncertain and the challenges facing us complex, but our nation, our Army, along with our allies and partners represent strength and hope for a better tomorrow,” said Kolasheski. “I am honored to have worn the fabric of this nation for almost 35 years, during such a consequential time and with my family by my side.”



“To my wife of 31 years… you have devoted your entire life to, not only our family, but to our Army family. Thank you for making every set of government quarters a home. Thank you for understanding the long hours and the days, weeks apart and the frequent moves. I simply cannot thank you enough.”



His wife, Buffy Kolasheski, was also presented with the Meritorious Public Service Medal and the Commission of Kentucky Colonel for her service and sacrifice.



Lt. Gen. Kolasheski ended his speech with a quote from his father-in-law, Gen. John F. Forrest.



“To those of you still serving… Deter war by being the best soldiers you can be. And if deterrence fails, restore the peace through quick victory with as little cost in tears and treasures as possible. Remember that you are peacemakers and peacemakers are blessed.”

