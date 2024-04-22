Fort Buchanan celebrates Earth Day

Courtesy Photo | Soldiers, civilians, students, and family members participated in the installation's...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Soldiers, civilians, students, and family members participated in the installation's 16th Annual Earth Week Expo on April 25. The day commenced with a simple but significant ceremony led by Col. Charles N Moulton, Fort Buchanan commander, and Dr. David Santiago Hernández, Environmental Division Chief, revealing a Tree City USA sign at the Borinqueneers gate. see less | View Image Page

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO—Soldiers, civilians, students, and family members participated in the installation's 16th Annual Earth Week Expo on April 25. The day commenced with a simple but significant ceremony led by Col. Charles N Moulton, Fort Buchanan commander, and Dr. David Santiago Hernández, Environmental Division Chief, revealing a Tree City USA sign at the Borinqueneers gate.



Fort Buchanan achieved Tree City USA recognition by meeting the program's four requirements: maintaining a tree board or department, having a tree care ordinance, dedicating an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita, hosting an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.



Next, the formal Earth Day celebration started at the Las Casas recreational area, with the participation of various local government entities, including the Department of Natural and Environmental Resources, the University of Puerto Rico, the Puerto Rico Vector Control Unit, and the Puerto Rico Bat Conservation Program, among others.



With interactive booths and demonstrations, the organizations aimed to educate the Fort Buchanan community about the importance of environmental conservation.



"As we celebrate Earth Day, we are reminded of our responsibility to protect this beautiful island of Puerto Rico and its people," said Moulton.



During the event, Moulton seized the opportunity to proclaim April 25 as Arbor Day in Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico.



"I urge all citizens to celebrate Arbor Day and to support efforts to protect our trees, woods, and forests. And I urge you all to plant trees and promote the well-being of this and future generations," said Moulton.



The commander also recognized Joseph Frattallone, attorney of the U.S. Army Installation Legal Office, with a Civilian Service Commendation Medal for his exceptionally meritorious service as an environmental steward, spearheading an initiative to enhance the installation's ecological sustainability.



"It's something nice and honorable. It's a significant award because I see the fruits of the effort every day when I pass by, and I think I will leave something for the people who come to work and enjoy Fort Buchanan in the future," said Frattallone.



One of the most interactive events was the reforestation around the Soldiers Plaza, where students from the Antilles Middle School planted approximately 20 cork trees.



"It is essential to raise awareness among young people about caring for the earth. When young people see that adults care about the environment, exhibiting, explaining, and facilitating hands-on experiences, they understand that it is important. This activity must continue; these are experiences that many of them have never had. Technology keeps our youth away from nature, and they need this contact with nature to learn its importance." said Yanis Rodriguez, a science teacher at Antilles Middle School.



For Francisco J. Mendez Rodriguez, an environmental specialist, the protection of the environment is a matter of readiness.



"Fort Buchanan's environmental programs ensure the preservation of our natural resources, provide realistic training environments and support recreational areas for Soldiers, civilians, and families throughout the year," said Mendez Rodriguez.



The Fort Buchanan Earth Day Expo showcases the installation's commitment to being an environmental steward of natural resources and protecting Puerto Rico's environment for future generations. (US Army photos and story by David Hernandez Belaval, US Army Fort Buchanan Public Affairs Specialist)