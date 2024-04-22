On Day 4 of Readiness Challenge X, Engineers faced off in the ultimate test of preparedness during the Fog of War. Our 12 Teams competed against each other in various fast-paced exercises such as digging for UXOs, building a helicopter pad, and constructing small shelter systems after being gassed by CS. Participants persevered in the face of adversity and emerged stronger on the other side.
Great work, CE!
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2024 17:01
|Story ID:
|469679
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Readiness Challenge X Day 4 Recap, by Jena Calvitti, identified by DVIDS
