Readiness Challenge X Day 4 Recap

Photo By Sgt. Tyler Morford | On Day 4 of Readiness Challenge X, Engineers faced off in the ultimate test of...... read more read more

Photo By Sgt. Tyler Morford | On Day 4 of Readiness Challenge X, Engineers faced off in the ultimate test of preparedness during the Fog of War. Our 12 Teams competed against each other in various fast-paced exercises such as digging for UXOs, building a helicopter pad, and constructing small shelter systems after being gassed by CS. Participants persevered in the face of adversity and emerged stronger on the other side. Great work, CE! see less | View Image Page