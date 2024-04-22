Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Readiness Challenge X Champion

    Readiness Challenge X Champion

    Photo By Sgt. Tyler Morford | This year's Readiness Challenge X champion is TEAM AFGSC!!!

    UNITED STATES

    04.26.2024

    Story by Jena Calvitti 

    Headquarters Air Force, Office of the Director of Civil Engineers

    This year's Readiness Challenge X champion is TEAM AFGSC!!!

    A huge congratulations to this year's RCX winner for showcasing that you have what it takes to prevail in any challenge that comes your way. You've earned the top spot on the leaderboard, and now, there is only one thing left to do… Celebrate!

    Kudos to the 12 Teams who exemplified impressive teamwork, bravery, and preparedness in the ultimate test of readiness. The CE community is clearly equipped for anything, anytime, anywhere!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

