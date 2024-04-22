Photo By Sgt. Tyler Morford | This year's Readiness Challenge X champion is TEAM AFGSC!!! A huge congratulations...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Tyler Morford | This year's Readiness Challenge X champion is TEAM AFGSC!!! A huge congratulations to this year's RCX winner for showcasing that you have what it takes to prevail in any challenge that comes your way. You've earned the top spot on the leaderboard, and now, there is only one thing left to do… Celebrate! Kudos to the 12 Teams who exemplified impressive teamwork, bravery, and preparedness in the ultimate test of readiness. The CE community is clearly equipped for anything, anytime, anywhere! see less | View Image Page

