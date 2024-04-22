This year's Readiness Challenge X champion is TEAM AFGSC!!!
A huge congratulations to this year's RCX winner for showcasing that you have what it takes to prevail in any challenge that comes your way. You've earned the top spot on the leaderboard, and now, there is only one thing left to do… Celebrate!
Kudos to the 12 Teams who exemplified impressive teamwork, bravery, and preparedness in the ultimate test of readiness. The CE community is clearly equipped for anything, anytime, anywhere!
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2024 16:42
|Story ID:
|469677
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|19
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Readiness Challenge X Champion, by Jena Calvitti, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
