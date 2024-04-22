DACOWITS Visits Makin Island

The Defense Advisory Committee on Women in the Services (DACOWITS) visited amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), on April 19, 2024, to conduct independent research for the Secretary of Defense.



Established in 1951, DACOWITS is an independent federal advisory committee that provides the Secretary of Defense with advice and recommendations on matters and policies relating to the recruitment, retention, employment, integration, well-being, and treatment of women in the Armed Forces.



During the visit, DACOWITS members hosted focus groups with both female and male officers and enlisted members, listening to their diverse perspectives and working to understand issues they may be facing.



“Focus groups are essential to ensure a truly inclusive environment for everyone,” said Jorrel Reich, command master chief of Makin Island. “DACOWITS is here meeting with Sailors from the most junior enlisted to 0-5 officers to understand their experience in the Navy and ways to improve the experience of all sailors. Makin Island is pleased to contribute to the research and development of policies that effect sailors all across the fleet.”

The Committee provides recommendations to the Secretary of Defense via an annual report, based on information gathered through research, business meetings, reports, and survey data, input from the Department and the Military Services, and focus groups with Service members.



During one of the focus groups, Lt. j.g. Deanna Carr, assigned to Makin Island, believed coming together with other women across the ranks and work force was a good way to understand both junior and senior Sailors’ personal experiences.



“Contributing to this focus group today helped me relate to the unique experiences that female Sailors undergo,” Said Carr. “I feel fortunate knowing I have a voice in matters that were previously overlooked in the past.”



As one of the oldest Defense Department advisory committees, DACOWITS’ recommendations have historically been instrumental in effecting changes to laws and policies pertaining to military women. Since 1951, the Committee has submitted over 1,000 recommendations to the Secretary of Defense for consideration. As of 2023, approximately 95% have been either fully or partially adopted by the Department. Women make up roughly 21.5% of the Air Force, 20.9% of the Navy, 15.7% of the Army and 9.7% of the Marine Corps. Thousands of women contribute every day to defending the nation and DACOWITS' research helps to identify the differences and needs of women to ensure continued success for women filling crucial roles in the United States military.



DACOWITS’ recommendations and annual reports are available online at https://dacowits.defense.gov/

