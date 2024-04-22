Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    459th ARW holds annual awards banquet

    459th ARW holds annual awards banquet

    Courtesy Photo | The 459th ARW held its annual awards banquet on April 13, 2024, at Joint Base Andrews,...... read more read more

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2024

    Courtesy Story

    459th Air Refueling Wing

    The 459th Air Refueling Wing held its awards banquet for 2023 during the April Unit Training Assembly weekend. This year, the awards banquet was conducted as a Combat Dining Out! It’s safe to say, everyone there had a blast! Kudos to the 459 ARW Top III who arranged the entire experience hosted by the Wing Commander, Col. Corey Reed, of course. And a special thanks also goes out to those entities that sponsored and supported the banquet. The banquet featured fajita buffet, a “combat” experience, and of course, a grog bowl! The nominees for the awards were a sum of the best of each quarter of calendar year 2023 who earned an opportunity to compete for the top spot at the year’s end. The awards banquet not only features the best of the best, but also inspires others to be their best. Below are the annual winners and a few photos from the event!

    459 AIR REFUELING WING ANNUAL AWARD WINNERS

    Airman of the Year: SrA Marticia Panganiban - 459 FSS

    NCO of the Year: TSgt Manoel Robinson - 756 ARS

    Senior NCO of the Year: MSgt Christopher Brittingham - 459 AMXS

    Company Grade Officer of the Year: Capt Shannon Silvia – 459 ASTS

    Field Grade Officer of the Year: Maj Paul Welsh – 756 ARS

    First Sgt of the Year: MSgt Alicia Lofton - 459 ARW

    ART of the Year: MSgt Min An - 459 AMXS

    Civilian Category I of the Year: Ms. Sherry Nordlund - 459 MSG

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2024
    Date Posted: 04.26.2024 15:20
    Story ID: 469668
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 459th ARW holds annual awards banquet, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    459th ARW holds annual awards banquet
    459th ARW holds annual awards banquet
    459th ARW holds annual awards banquet
    459th ARW holds annual awards banquet
    459th ARW holds annual awards banquet
    459th ARW holds annual awards banquet

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #459thairrefuelingwing #459tharw #459arw #459tharwawards #459arwawards

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT