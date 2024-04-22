459th ARW holds annual awards banquet

Courtesy Photo | The 459th ARW held its annual awards banquet on April 13, 2024, at Joint Base Andrews,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The 459th ARW held its annual awards banquet on April 13, 2024, at Joint Base Andrews, Md. This year, the awards banquet was conducted as a Combat Dining Out. The banquet featured fajita buffet, a “combat” experience, and of course, a grog bowl! The awards banquet not only features the best of the best, but also inspires others to be their best. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Martha Moore) see less | View Image Page

The 459th Air Refueling Wing held its awards banquet for 2023 during the April Unit Training Assembly weekend. This year, the awards banquet was conducted as a Combat Dining Out! It’s safe to say, everyone there had a blast! Kudos to the 459 ARW Top III who arranged the entire experience hosted by the Wing Commander, Col. Corey Reed, of course. And a special thanks also goes out to those entities that sponsored and supported the banquet. The banquet featured fajita buffet, a “combat” experience, and of course, a grog bowl! The nominees for the awards were a sum of the best of each quarter of calendar year 2023 who earned an opportunity to compete for the top spot at the year’s end. The awards banquet not only features the best of the best, but also inspires others to be their best. Below are the annual winners and a few photos from the event!



459 AIR REFUELING WING ANNUAL AWARD WINNERS



Airman of the Year: SrA Marticia Panganiban - 459 FSS



NCO of the Year: TSgt Manoel Robinson - 756 ARS



Senior NCO of the Year: MSgt Christopher Brittingham - 459 AMXS



Company Grade Officer of the Year: Capt Shannon Silvia – 459 ASTS



Field Grade Officer of the Year: Maj Paul Welsh – 756 ARS



First Sgt of the Year: MSgt Alicia Lofton - 459 ARW



ART of the Year: MSgt Min An - 459 AMXS



Civilian Category I of the Year: Ms. Sherry Nordlund - 459 MSG