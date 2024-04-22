DoD Senior Executives Share Stories of Success at DCSA Women's History Month Observance

It was the 2008-2009 global economic crisis, also known as the Great Recession, and Theresa Horne was “scrambling to find stability like everyone else in the world at that time.”



Dr. Horne recounted her situation while speaking to DCSA personnel across the nation who tuned into Adobe Connect on March 28 to celebrate National Women’s History Month and its 2024 theme: “Women Who Advocate for Equity, Diversity and Inclusion.”



She recalled the guidance of her mother, a former federal employee, and how “I was always so proud of her for making it to the upper echelons without a college degree,” adding that she “played a large role in who I am today and always helped others while leading with integrity.”

Horne – director of DCSA’s Office of Diversity and Equal Opportunity – also recounted her mother’s advice at the time: Join the federal government.



“She always told me that and I never wanted to listen. I thought the government was so slow. At the time, I really valued innovation and creativity, and you don't think of that when you think of the federal government,” said Horne. “I didn't see how I could fit but through her advocacy, I put in my application and found my way to being on this call with you today. The journey has been nothing short of amazing in my eyes. I'm very proud of what I've been able to do in support of this country and that could have only happened if she kept pushing me to come and join federal service.”



Horne’s recollection was prompted in response to one of a series of questions: “In your career, did you have a woman who advocated for your success?”



Syreeta Mollett, director of Personnel and Readiness for the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security, responded to the inquiries in tandem with Horne as the discussion ensued between the two leaders.



“There have been women who influenced all kinds of entry points into my federal service,” said Mollett, who told fascinating anecdotes that included an aunt who introduced her to the Internal Revenue Service; a serendipitous occasion when a women invited her to look into work at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection; and an interview for a position at the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency – all resulting in job offers she would accept from those agencies at various times in her career.



“I remember being so impressed with the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency and with how passionate she (the interviewer) was about the work – the interview was more conversational than anything,” said Mollett who would become the chief of Professional Development at NGA prior to her transition to her current Pentagon position where she serves as the principal advisor to the senior leaders in the Defense Intelligence and Security enterprises on human resources and compliance policies impacting civilian workforce covered by the Defense Civilian Intelligence Personnel System (DCIPS), U.S. Code Title 10 and applicable U.S Code Title 5 authorities.



Mollett responded to another question: When you were growing up or as of today, who was the woman that you admired or looked up to, or one that helped you?



“I would get really focused on things that might not have gone the way I wanted it to go or some of the treatment that I didn't like,” said Mollett regarding a highly visible position that required her oversight, but a mentor often reminded her that she’s capable of the job and would bring a list of Mollett’s accomplishments to her attention during times of frustration. The same mentor inspired her to have a good work and life harmony. Consequently, Mollett applied for a position with the Association of Junior Leagues International, and is currently a Junior League board member in Howard County, Md.



In this volunteer position, Mollet works with Junior League members to empower women while helping them develop civic leadership skills with the tools to create real change directly benefitting the local community and impacting the social, cultural and political fabric of society.



“A life outside of work helps to bring about balance and harmony,” said Mollett. “It’s important to keep at the forefront of my mind that I am accomplished, competent, and deserve to be where I am. Just saying those things and affirming those things, as well as having bravery and acknowledging that my emotions are going to be complex. I can be upset and grateful at the same time. She (Mollett’s mentor) has really championed that in a way that is worth acknowledging.”



In response to a question sent from an audience member via chat, Mollett provided two tips for women who are endeavoring to break into leadership or grow in their careers.



“You are only as good as you believe you are, so it's important for you to actually be good to yourself,” said Mollett. “If you need to write a list of all of your wonderful accomplishments and recite them to yourself – put them on mirrors and wherever,” adding that when some things don't go according to plan, it’s important to bring to mind those things that have gone right.



“Remember, you are capable and you are there because you're supposed to be,” said Mollett. “Expand your network. Do any and everything that you can inside of work and outside of work to actually allow yourself the most opportunity to navigate and move in the way you need to move with your talents and skills, and not just relegate yourself to one space. This enterprise, this government, and this world is so massive that it would be a shame to only think that you are only capable of displaying and doing your talent in one specific position and organization. Expand, expand, expand.”

