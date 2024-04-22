Vehicle maintenance training becomes its own training squadron

PORT HUENEME, Calif. --

The 37th Training Group gained another squadron, the 346th Training Squadron, following an activation ceremony here, Feb. 13.



The newly-activated squadron, commanded by Lt. Col. Meyliana Tongko, will continue to provide initial and supplemental vehicle maintenance training for Vehicle Maintenance Airmen.



“We have worked really hard over the past 10 years, with the group and the wing, to make this squadron become a reality,” Tongko said. “We are starting from scratch to build up a new history here as the 346 Training Squadron.”



The Vehicle Maintenance career field has been completing training at Port Hueneme since October 1996 and is one of the few true joint military training schools in the Department of Defense. Vehicle Maintenance Airmen spend the first 50 days in a joint learning environment with their Navy peers learning the basic components of vehicle maintenance. After the initial skills training the Airmen transition into their Air Force unique vehicle maintenance training.



“Becoming a squadron will help us execute the mission and share all the stories we have here,” Tongko said. “The whole staff at the 346 TRS are excited for the future of Rolling Thunder.”



The 37th Training Group has four geographically-separated units which are located at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo.; Fort Gregg-Adams, Va.; Wright Patterson AFB, Ohio; and Port Hueneme, Calif. The group is responsible for instructing 25 officer and enlisted Air Force Specialty Codes and teaching more than 130 courses.

