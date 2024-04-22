Mount Morris Dam and Recreation Area Welcomes Visitors for 2024 Season

Photo By Avery Schneider | The Mount Morris Dam and Recreation Area, seen from above in imagery captured by UAS,...... read more read more Photo By Avery Schneider | The Mount Morris Dam and Recreation Area, seen from above in imagery captured by UAS, in Mount Morris, NY, June 24, 2021. Located on the Genesee River next to Letchworth State Park, the dam provides flood protection to downstream communities, including the City of Rochester, as well as a place to enjoy nature and outdoor recreation in its day-use park. (U.S. Army Photo by USACE Buffalo District Survey Team) see less | View Image Page

The William B. Hoyt II Visitor Center at the Mount Morris Dam and Recreation Area opens to the public Wednesday, May 1 for its 2024 visitor season.



Located on the Genesee River next to Letchworth State Park, the dam provides flood protection to downstream communities, including the City of Rochester, as well as a place to enjoy nature and outdoor recreation for the 72nd year.



“With a special opening for this year’s total solar eclipse weekend, more than 1,000 visitors from across the country got an early taste of what the Mount Morris Dam and Recreation Area has to offer,” said Lt. Col. Lyle Milliman, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District. “This is a must-see for students and families, tourists, nature-lovers, history buffs, and engineers alike to see the amazing features of the dam and the beauty of the area that surrounds it.”



The Mount Morris Dam is the largest concrete gravity dam east of the Mississippi river, standing 250 feet tall and spanning 1,028 feet, with the ability to store nearly 302,000 acre-feet of water in the reservoir behind it. Marking 72 years in service this year, the dam is still an active project maintained and operated by the USACE Buffalo District and has provided an estimated $4.1 billion in flood damage protection to the community.



Visitors can join USACE Ranger-led walking tours to see the dam’s inner workings and enjoy unique perspectives. Outside the dam, they can enjoy the recreation area, with captivating views of the Letchworth Gorge – known as the “Grand Canyon of the East.”



“Our tours offer a rare opportunity to go inside a working flood risk management project, and one with such historic significance,” said Steve Winslow, Mount Morris Dam and Recreation Area manager. “It’s an immersive experience.”



Visitors can view schedules and reserve tickets online up to seven days in advance by visiting Recreation.gov and searching for “Mount Morris Dam Tours.”



The recreation area also includes the William B. Hoyt II Visitor Center, where visitors can learn about the dam, the Army Corps of Engineers, and local plants and wildlife; access to hike, bike or run on the Finger Lakes Trail; picnic areas with pavilions, grills, and a playground.



For new and experienced birders, the recreation area and surrounding Letchworth State Park is one of the National Audubon Society’s more than 2,800 Important Bird Areas worldwide. Iconic birds such as the Peregrine Falcon and Bald Eagle can often be seen flying over the area.



The visitor center is located at 6103 Visitor Center Road, Mount Morris, NY 14510 and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with tours offered May 1 through October 25, 2024.



All activities at the dam and recreation area are offered for free, although a non-refundable service fee of $1 per ticket is charged by Recreation.gov for online reservations. Visitors can sign up for walking tours in-person at the visitor center, but availability is not guaranteed. Online reservations are recommended.



Call (585) 659-4790 for more information or visit the Mount Morris Dam and Recreation Area website: https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/Recreation/Article/3613898/mount-morris-dam/.





Photos and video available at: https://flickr.com/photos/buffalousace/albums/72157719577385652





Photos and video available at: https://flickr.com/photos/buffalousace/albums/72157719577385652