The "First Team" inducted Command Sgt. Maj. Dennis Webster (Ret.) as the first inductee into its Hall of Legends. The ceremony took place alongside the casing of colors ceremony held on Cooper Field, Fort Cavazos, Texas, on April 25.

The Hall of Legends was created to honor the work 1st Cavalry Division veterans and community members have done for the Division and our community and stands proudly at the main entrance of the Division Headquarters.

"The Hall of Legends is a way to forever honor men and women who give so much to make the Division the best in the Army," said Command Sgt. Maj. LeVares J. Jackson Sr., the Division Command Sergeant Major. "They exemplify our values and build upon our legend."

Maj. Gen. Kevin D. Admiral, the division commanding general, and Command Sgt. Maj. Jackson presented Webster with a yellow jacket at the ceremony. Webster previously served as the 20th Division Command Sergeant Major and has been supporting the Division since his retirement.

"It was a surprise. I figured that people appreciated what I did and the part that I played in the Division," said Webster. "But I didn't expect to be the first one in that hall, and I'm very grateful for their presentation of that jacket."

Webster thinks that in the future, the Division will look for those who have done their service while in the Division and those who have gone above and beyond after retiring from the First Team. The Hall of Legends, complete with Webster's service photo, is a testament to the respect and appreciation for those who have served selflessly within the Division and beyond.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.25.2024 Date Posted: 04.26.2024 13:27 Story ID: 469646 Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, "First Team" Inducts First Legend, by SGT Alex Romey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.