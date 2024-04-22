Land Forces Summit closes in Zambia, 2025 host named

Photo By Staff Sgt. Carter Acton | U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Todd Wasmund, commander of U.S. Army Southern European Task Force,...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Carter Acton | U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Todd Wasmund, commander of U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) and Warrant Officer Class 1 Monday Nonde, Army Sergeant Major, Zambia Army, share a hug at the closing ceremony of the African Land Forces Summit (ALFS) 2024 in Livingstone, Zambia, April 26, 2024. Sponsored by the U.S. Army Chief of Staff and co-hosted by the SETAF-AF and the Zambia Army, ALFS 2024 brings together senior leaders from across Africa and other partner nations, April 22-26 in Livingstone, Zambia, to solidify relationships, exchange information on current topics of mutual interest and encourage cooperation in addressing challenges. This year’s theme is “Regional solutions to transnational problems.” (U.S. Department of Defense photo by Staff Sgt. Carter Acton) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Army Southern Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) and the Zambia Army concluded the African Land Forces Summit (ALFS) 2024 today with a closing ceremony here.



Sponsored by the U.S. Army Chief of Staff, the 12th iteration of ALFS brought together land forces chiefs from approximately 40 African nations, April 22-26, here near Victoria Falls, along with six European nations, Brazil and the United States. Joined by civilian and academic leaders, approximately 400 leaders discussed shared challenges and approaches under the theme “Regional Solutions to Transnational Problems.”



“The objectives of this summit have been achieved,” said Zambian Minister of Defence Ambrose L. Lufuma. “I am equally confident that, as land forces commanders, you used this important platform to learn from one another and share your expertise and best practices on the current trends affecting your various regional economic communities.”



The Zambia Army served as the co-host and host nation for the event alongside SETAF-AF. Throughout the week, land forces commanders from across Africa engaged in discussions guided by subject-matter experts.



“ALFS gets better and better every year,” said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Todd R. Wasmund, SETAF-AF commanding general. “That’s because of the dedication and professionalism of our African hosts. It’s because of the spirit of collaboration we share with our partners.”



The President of Zambia, Hakainde Hichilema, also visited ALFS to address participants on the importance, and collective responsibility, of working across national boundaries to address security challenges.



“Instability anywhere, is instability everywhere,” said Hichelema. “We are each other’s keeper.”



Hichelema’s visit marked the first visit of a head of state to ALFS.



During the closing ceremony, Wasmund announced that Ghana will co-host the 2025 summit.



“I would like to welcome everyone in advance to Accra,” said Ghanaian Chief of the Army Staff Maj. Gen. BK Onwona. “We are grateful for the trust reposed in us to co-host the next summit.”



In addition to plenary and small-group discussions about challenges such as the impacts of climate on security and transnational violent extremists, the summit also served to strengthen relationships.



“We all realize there is more that unites us than sets us apart ,” said Wasmund. “Africa is at the crossroads of human history. We share a common past, but also a common destiny.”



Since 2017, the summit also features a parallel Senior Enlisted Leader Forum, bringing together senior enlisted leaders from over 20 African land forces as well as U.S. command senior enlisted leaders from organizations such as the 7th Army Training Command and from National Guard State Partnership Programs.



“We are the gap between noncommissioned officers and commissioned officers,” said Warrant Officer Class 1 Monday Nonde, the Zambia Army’s senior enlisted leader. “This forum motivates us as senior enlisted NCOs, it motivates our soldiers because we are an essential part of the command.”



Immediately following the summit, Zambia signed their National Guard State Partnership Program (SPP) with North Carolina in a ceremony at the venue.



There are over 20 SPPs in Africa, which partner U.S. states with African nations to collaborate on not just security cooperation but also foster ties across government, academic, economic and cultural engagements.



“Now is the time for further engagement bilaterally—and also multilaterally—for a better and secure Africa,” said co-host Lt. Gen. Sitali D. Alibuzwi, commander of the Zambia Army. “As we come to a close of this summit, we should all reflect on the many recommendations that were put forward by our various presenters during the plenaries and the breakout sessions.”



SETAF-AF provides U.S. Africa Command and U.S. Army Europe & Africa a dedicated headquarters to synchronize Army activities in Africa and scalable crisis-response options in Africa and Europe.



For more information on African Land Forces Summit, please visit https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/ALFS