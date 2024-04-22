Iowa ANG 185th ARW hosts annual career fair

The Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing hosted its annual career fair this week for area students at the Sioux City, Iowa Air Guard Unit.



Nearly 150 juniors and seniors from across Siouxland and surrounding areas were invited to attend the career fair. Schools spanning from Okoboji, Iowa down to Council Bluffs, Iowa were able to learn about many career opportunities available in the Air National Guard.



Similar to a trade show, members from the 185th ARW set up booths to showcase the various careers offered when joining the Air National Guard. The booths displayed information on each career along with some hands-on demonstrations of the job.



Attendees explored traditional careers in aviation operations and aircraft maintenance. Careers in human resource, medical, finance, supply, cyber security, firefighting, logistics, and more were also showcased.



Those who attended the career fair learned how they can receive paid technical training for careers in the ANG. Undergraduate college credits and certifications can also be awarded through the Air Guard which can impact civilian jobs.



“Our Civil Engineering Squadron can give all the training in electrical, plumbing, heavy equipment operations and HVAC,” said 185th ARW Production Recruiter, Tech. Sgt. Adam Allen. “They can take those skills to any of the major businesses in that field in the Sioux City area and walk into a full-time job.”



Allen expressed how imperative this career fair is to students.



“We believe our career fair is an invaluable resource for students as they prepare for their lives whether the military service is part of it or not,” said Allen. “As the 185th recruitment team, you never know when the future wing commander is amongst a group of today’s youth so putting on an event like this is invaluable to us.”



Allen explained the career fair is designed to inform students about different options they have in the workforce.



"Our career fair is important because it provides a unique opportunity for students to connect with Air National Guard members and college representatives, said Allen.”



Admission representatives from Morningside University, University of Northern Iowa, Briar Cliff, surrounding community colleges and more were also invited to attend the career fair to speak with students.



Students who join the Air Guard are entitled to benefits that can offset tuition costs.



According to Iowa College Aid, the Iowa ANG Service Scholarship provides up to 100 percent state tuition assistance to Iowa’s universities, trade schools, and community colleges.



Students at the event had the opportunity to tour a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker in the unit’s main hangar. They also departed with a gift bag filled with items and pamphlets displaying information about becoming an ANG member.



