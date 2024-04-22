Transparency in Action at Fort Buchanan

Courtesy Photo | Members of the retiree and veterans' community met with Col. Charles N. Moulton, Fort...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Members of the retiree and veterans' community met with Col. Charles N. Moulton, Fort Buchanan commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Roderick W. Hendricks, command sergeant major, at the installation headquarters on April 24 as part of the retiree council meeting. see less | View Image Page

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO—Members of the retiree and veterans' community met with Col. Charles N. Moulton, Fort Buchanan commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Roderick W. Hendricks, command sergeant major, at the installation headquarters on April 24 as part of the retiree council meeting.



Several local Veteran Service Organizations, including the Wounded Warrior Project, the Disabled American Veterans, and the Veterans of Foreign Wars, were represented during the council. Jose Soto, Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army for Puerto Rico, also participated of the meeting.



"Our mission is to help veterans. I want to get involved in this council to help others. Our slogan says, 'We leave no veteran behind.' That is why I have been asking about veterans' benefits on the installation and know the requirements to obtain those benefits," expressed Catalino Medina Vázquez, a Veterans of Foreign Wars member.



During the meeting, Moulton addressed several subjects, including the services at the commissary, where the customer's access to several freezers was limited due to maintenance procedures.



"I am glad to announce that some refrigerators are already back up at the commissary. The store leadership is starting to refit them and have many refrigerators filled with your favorite food items," said Moulton.



Among many other items of discussion, the commander also announced that Vega Gate will be opening Monday to Friday from 6 am to 6 pm for inbound and outbound traffic, effective May 1, 2024, at least until September 30, 2024, thanks to the assistance provided by Brig. Gen. Carlos Gorbea, commanding general of the 1st Mission Support Command.



Finally, Hendricks appreciated the feedback veterans and retirees provided the command group during these encounters.



"This council is critical to us. We act on a lot of the feedback we get when possible. Our commitment is to meet your expectations and, if possible, even surpass that sometimes," said Hendricks.



The retiree council advises and recommends actions on vital issues affecting the retired military community. It represents thousands of individuals across Puerto Rico.



Fort Buchanan is the Army's home in the Caribbean. It serves a diverse military community of approximately 15,000 active duty, Reserve and National Guard military, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve Center. (US Army photos and story by David Hernandez Belaval, Fort Buchanan Public Affairs Specialist)