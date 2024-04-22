Airmen participate in joint wet-wing contingency exercise

SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, Germany – U.S. Airmen assigned to the 52nd Fighter Wing successfully executed a contingency operation exercise with Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 26.



The goal of this joint exercise was for Airmen to transport weapons to an F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jet using the airlift and gas from a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, simulating a scenario in which fuel is not available at a deployed location.



“The exercise allows us to showcase our capabilities to rapidly deploy with assets to deployed locations and generate combat airpower with a minimal footprint,” said Tech. Sgt. Charles Jones, 52nd FW Agile Combat Employment/Mission Ready Airmen program manager. “It gives the wing an option for airfields that may not meet the requirements for our mission due to fuel grade, weapons storage or missing critical infrastructure.”



MRA are personnel who receive cross utilization training to develop expeditionary skills that provide combat support to ACE operations.



This ACE-based contingency exercise included a wet-wing defuel that involved MRA Airmen removing the fuel from a C-130 and transferring it to an R-11 aircraft refueling truck with the C-130’s engines still running.



In addition to the wet-wing, the MRA Airmen completed an integrated combat turn, an operation that allows for the simultaneous refueling and arming of an F-16. This process reduces ground time allowing both the C-130 and F-16 to return to the air, a critical asset needed in a real world scenario in which Airmen would be under fire.



“This event gives MRA an idea of what the adaptive basing concept may look like in the future against a near peer adversary,” said Jones.



By developing ACE operational capabilities, the 52nd FW ensures forces in Europe are ready to protect and defend partners, Allies and the U.S. at a moment’s notice.

